Rams vs. Green Bay Packers matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8. Mayfield and the Rams look to build on last week's win with a victory over the Green Bay Packers. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (4-9) and the Green Bay Packers (5-8) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PST on Monday at Lambeau Field. The game will be shown on ABC (Ch. 7), ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Desportes.

When Rams have the ball

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson warms up before a loss to the New Orleans Saints in November. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

After coming off the bench and leading the Rams to a dramatic victory over the Las Vegas Raiders — with less than 48 hours of preparation — quarterback Baker Mayfield will start for the first time.

Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a winning touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson in the 17-16 victory over the Raiders. Jefferson and receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell have stepped up in the absence of injured star Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Receiver Brandon Powell also has made plays the last few games.

Running back Cam Akers rushed for a touchdown and also caught a key pass against the Raiders. He could play an important role against a Packers defense that ranks 30th among 32 teams against the run.

Center Brian Allen is questionable because of a knee injury, so the offensive line once again could shuffle.

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry coached for many years with Sean McVay so he knows the Rams’ tendencies. Linebacker Quay Walker is the leading tackler and linebacker Preston Smith has a team-best 5½ sacks. Nose tackle Kenny Clark has three sacks and cornerback Jaire Alexander has a team-best four interceptions.

When the Packers have the ball

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers losses the ball against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 4. (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers probably still is adjusting to life without star receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders. Rodgers has played through a thumb injury, completing 64% of his passes, 22 for touchdowns, with nine interceptions.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson, a second-round draft pick from North Dakota State, has seven touchdown catches and also has rushed for two touchdowns. Receiver Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan are tied for the team lead with 45 catches. Lazard has scored five touchdowns.

Running back Aaron Jones averages more than five yards per carry and AJ Dillon has rushed for three touchdowns.

Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald remains sidelined because of a high-ankle sprain and lineman Marquise Copeland also is out because of an ankle injury.

The Rams last week released outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, in part because of the play of Michael Hoecht, a converted defensive lineman. Inside linebackers Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones are at the center of a defense that shut down the Raiders in the second half.

Safety Taylor Rapp had a clinching interception for a defense that mostly has been solid the last two games.

When they kick

Rams kicker Matt Gay, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, has made 19 of 21 field-goal attempts, including one from 55 yards against the Raiders. Punter Riley Dixon has averaged 43.7 net yards per kick, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby has made 15 of 18 field-goal attempts. Punter Pat O’Donnell has averaged 39.8 net yards per kick.

Gary Klein’s prediction: The Rams are riding high after Mayfield’s standout and improbable performance, but the combination of Rodgers and the cold weather will be too much for them to overcome.

PACKERS 24, RAMS 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.