Rams vs. Giants preview Week 6

Las Vegas Raiders coach resigned after emails came to lightAaron Rodgers says language not reflective of league Jon Gruden had been Raiders coach since 2018. Photograph: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports There was little sympathy from NFL players past and present on Tuesday for Jon Gruden after his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden quit his post after the release of emails in which he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. In one email that came to light on Monday he lamen