Rams vs. Cowboys: Updated odds and betting lines for Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams have started the year 2-2, bookending their Weeks 2 and 3 wins with losses in the opener and on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been a real struggle offensively, scoring just 29 points in the last two games, but the Rams are catching a break in Week 5 by facing a Dallas Cowboys team that doesn’t have Dak Prescott.

Despite Los Angeles’ ugly Week 4 loss and all the injuries, it is still favored over the Cowboys. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams are 5.5-point favorites over Dallas. The over/under is 42.5 points, and if you want to take the Rams to win straight-up, they’re -240 on the moneyline ($240 bet wins $100.

It’s somewhat surprising to see the Rams favored by this many points, given all their injuries and concerns on both sides of the ball. The spread would be much closer if Prescott were playing, but Cooper Rush has played well in his place.

Dallas is 3-1 against the spread this season, covering in each of the last three weeks. The Rams, on the other hand, are just 1-3.

