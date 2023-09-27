Rams vs. Colts preview Week 4
Here's everything you need to know when the Los Angeles Rams play the Indianapolis Colts Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Los Angeles Rams play the Indianapolis Colts Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
Cam Akers will now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minneapolis.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
For the second time in two seasons, Cam Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
Jerry Jones has more money than you.
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
With the NFL season heading into the last week of September, Scott Pianowski revisits his fantasy power rankings.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.