Rams vs. Colts: 5 key matchups to watch in Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams had a clear edge over the Chicago Bears in Week 1, looking like the much better team in their 34-14 victory. Their second matchup of the season won’t be as favorable, taking on the Indianapolis Colts on the road this weekend.

The Colts have a couple of studs in the trenches in Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, who are sure to make life difficult for Aaron Donald and Austin Corbett. They also have a premier slot defender in Kenny Moore, and an All-Pro linebacker, Darius Leonard.

Here are five key matchups to watch on Sunday when the Rams take on the Colts.

Aaron Donald vs. Quenton Nelson

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The best interior defensive lineman against the best guard in the NFL. It doesn’t get much better than that if you’re a fan of marquee matchups in the trenches. Donald should get plenty of opportunities to rush against Nelson, who plays left guard. It’ll be the toughest battle he’ll face all year because Nelson is not only incredibly powerful in the running game, but he’s also adept in pass protection. If Donald has a relatively quiet day in Indianapolis this weekend, it’s because of Nelson. This will be a heavyweight fight all afternoon and one that should have fans’ attention because it’s not often you see a perennial All-Pro defensive tackle go against a perennial All-Pro guard.

Austin Corbett vs. DeForest Buckner

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Story continues

Corbett will have his hands full on Sunday afternoon with Buckner lining up across from him throughout the game. Buckner is undoubtedly the Colts’ best defensive lineman and can wreck a game in a similar way that Donald can. He had three total pressures and one sack in the season opener against Seattle, making six tackles with one of those coming for a loss. Corbett will get help from Brian Allen on the inside, but for the most part, he’ll be responsible for keeping Buckner away from Matthew Stafford and Darrell Henderson Jr. If he can't hold up in this matchup, Buckner could cause problems for the Rams offense.

Cooper Kupp vs. Kenny Moore

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Moore is an elite slot defender for the Colts, not only in coverage, but also as a blitzer. He’s not afraid to mix things up in the run game and rush the quarterback off the edge, as evidenced by his sack on Russell Wilson in Week 1. Robert Woods and Van Jefferson will also get opportunities in the slot, as will DeSean Jackson, but Kupp doesn’t typically line up on the outside, so almost all of his routes are run from the slot. Chicago’s secondary lacked communication in Week 1, but don’t expect the same miscues to happen against the Colts this week after the Week 1 jitters were shaken off. Kupp will need to win with his route running to beat Moore and get open for Stafford.

Kenny Young vs. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Two players on the Colts saw more than five passes thrown their way in Week 1: Taylor and Hines, both of whom are running backs. Carson Wentz was very willing to check down in the season opener and it’s reasonable to think he’ll keep that up against the Rams on Sunday afternoon, too. Taylor and Hines are both capable receivers and can make big plays in the passing game. They totaled 108 yards receiving together on six catches each, so they accounted for nearly half of Wentz’s 251 yards passing. Young and Troy Reeder must limit the running backs’ production on the ground and as receivers.

Justin Hollins vs. Eric Fisher

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fisher missed Week 1 as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury suffered in last year’s playoffs, but there’s a chance he’ll be back this week – and the Colts need him. Julien Davenport was not good in the opener, allowing two sacks and six total pressures at left tackle in Fisher’s place. Hollins should have a big day if Fisher can’t go, and even then, he will hopefully build on the performance he had against the Bears with two sacks and a forced fumble. The Rams need Leonard Floyd to be better this week, too, after a quiet first game with three assisted tackles and zero pressures.

1

1

1

1