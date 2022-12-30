Rams vs. Chargers matchups, how to watch and predictions

Fans cheer in the stands during a preseason game between the Chargers and Rams on Aug. 14. This is the first time the teams have met in the regular season at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are the home team. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Rams (5-10) and the Chargers (9-6) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS, Paramount+ and NFL+. Rams beat writer Gary Klein and Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller offer their perspectives:

When the Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield had a strong connection with Tyler Higbee against the Denver Broncos, with the tight end catching two touchdown passes. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rams' perspective: The Rams offense generated 44 points in last Sunday’s 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. Don’t count on a repeat performance against a Chargers defense that has given up 17 points of fewer in the last three games against the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. But the Rams will enter the game with confidence because quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off a highly efficient performance and the rushing attack and offensive line play is trending upward. Rams coach Sean McVay will try to put Mayfield in situations that limit his exposure to a Chargers pass rush that produced seven sacks in Monday’s victory over the Colts. Mayfield rebounded from a subpar performance against the Green Bay Packers and completed 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos. He was not sacked. Running back Cam Akers can help keep Mayfield out of harm’s way if he continues his recent surge. Akers rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns in 23 carries against the Broncos, validating his seasonlong claim that the key to establishing the rushing attack was sticking with it and putting the ball in his hands. Tight end Tyler Higbee has scored three touchdowns in the last three games.

Chargers' perspective: Over the last three weeks, the Chargers have played their best defense since coach Brandon Staley was hired in January of 2021. Their victory Monday against Indianapolis is difficult to gauge since the Colts were starting a rusty Nick Foles at quarterback. Still, they have been dominant in surrendering only 34 points during this three-game winning streak. The Chargers have been especially good on third down, which had been a problem for much of the last two seasons. But since Week 13, they’ve held their opponents to nine of 42 conversions on third down, the best mark in the NFL during that time. “I think that it’s just been the continuous work,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. “We’ve been harping on it all season. We know that early on, it wasn’t clicking for us. But I think that the guys have been coming in with a sense of urgency to go out there and get it done.” The Chargers also shut out the opposition in four consecutive first quarters, the franchise’s longest such streak since 2011. The Rams scored 17 points in the first quarter on Christmas Day. Here’s something to watch: despite their recent upswing, the Chargers still have not limited an opponent to fewer than 4.7 yards per rush since Week 10. The Rams' Cam Akers ran for 118 yards Sunday.

Story continues

When the Chargers have the ball

Keenan Allen, who has missed most of the regular season, had his first 100-yard receiving game when the Chargers beat the Colts on Sunday. (AJ Mast / Associated Press)

Chargers' perspective: Last season, the Chargers averaged 27.9 points per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. To understand how much their scoring has dipped in 2022, consider that in order to match their production from a year ago they’d have to put up 142 points in the next two weeks. Unlikely to happen. The Chargers have scored as many as four touchdowns in a game only once and haven’t scored more than two in each of their last four games. Injuries plagued this group early, the missing pieces including wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and left tackle Rashawn Slater. But only Slater remains out, and the Chargers still are struggling to find themselves. “I have so much confidence in our players and our coaches,” Staley said. “What we have yet to establish is that consistency of the rhythm of our offense and producing consistently, in terms of scoring the ball.” The Chargers are 13th in the league, averaging 22.1 points. The pressure — at least publicly — is mounting for offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Quarterback Justin Herbert has gone back-to-back games without throwing a touchdown pass for the first time in his career. Herbert also has been sacked 25 times over the last six games. He has been sacked four or more times on six occasions as a pro. Five of those six occasions have come over the last six weeks.

Rams' perspective: The Rams routed the Broncos thanks in large part to a defense that intercepted four passes, setting up the offense with advantageous field position and, in one case, scoring a touchdown. So defensive coordinator Raheem Morris must design a scheme that forces Herbert into mistakes and turnovers — a tall order because Herbert has the size, mobility and arm talent to overcome what might at first look like an error. Rookie cornerback Cobie Durant intercepted two passes against the Broncos, returning one 85 yards for a touchdown. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Jalen Ramsey also intercepted passes. The Chargers, however, have more experienced receivers, including one of the NFL’s most dynamic duos in Allen and Williams. And running back Austin Ekeler has rushed for 11 touchdowns and scored five times on pass plays for an NFL-leading 16 touchdowns. Without injured star lineman Aaron Donald, the Rams of late have seen players such as unheralded outside linebacker Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison step up. And edge rusher Leonard Floyd has three sacks in the last two games for a unit that had six sacks against the Broncos.

When they kick

Rams' perspective: In a season marked by the inconsistent play of the offense and defense, Rams kicker Matt Gay has been a bright spot. Punter Riley Dixon essentially got the day off against the Broncos because the Rams scored on all eight possessions. That will not be the case against the Chargers. Brandon Powell remains in search of a breakout return.

Chargers' perspective: Rookie Cameron Dicker might be kicking his way into a full-time job with the Chargers. Though he has yet to make a field goal longer than 47 yards, Dicker is 16 of 17 overall and 16 of 16 on extra points. He is four of five on field goal attempts of 40 yards or longer, with his lone miss coming from 52 yards.

By the numbers

Predictions

Rams coach Sean McVay, left, and Chargers coach Brandon Staley face each other for the first time in the regular season. Staley had been McVay's defensive coordinator before being hired by the other L.A. team. (Ben Liebenberg / Associated Press)

Klein's pick: After routing the Broncos, the Rams are riding high and can play with nothing to lose. But the Chargers are playoff bound and motivated to improve their seeding. CHARGERS 23, RAMS 20

Miller's pick: The Chargers are playing for playoff seeding. The Rams are playing for nothing. So, naturally, this game will be absurdly close and come down to the final seconds. CHARGERS 21, RAMS 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.