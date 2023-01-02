Rams vs. Chargers highlights Week 17
Watch all of the highlights from the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Cam Akers was obviously a stud, but there wasn't much else to feel great about following the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Chargers
The Chargers and Rams were originally supposed to play on Sunday night. But the league was right to flex the Week 17 contest out, as this was not a game fit for primetime. The Chargers dismantled their SoFi Stadium counterparts, defeating the Rams 31-10 on Sunday. The Bolts had the game so in control that [more]
Highlighting everything from the Chargers' win over the Rams in Week 17.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Eight NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Not the 49ers' day, but they still managed to pull out an OT win in Las Vegas.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
The 49ers keep the winning streak alive, downing the Raiders in OT
Sunday was good all the way around for the 49ers in the playoff picture. They're the No. 2 seed with a shot to climb to No. 1.
Playoff picture: Lions got some help but still need more in Week 18 to make the postseason
Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards and the Seattle Seahawks kept alive their postseason hopes with a 23-6 win Sunday that eliminated the New York Jets from playoff contention. Seattle (8-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and ensured its Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams will be meaningful. The Seahawks must win and hope for a loss or tie by Green Bay against Detroit to reach the postseason.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
The Lions don't have a clear path to the postseason, but they do have one, and their rebound from a poor start would make any No. 2 seed squirm.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on Sunday and joined only two others in reaching that statistical plateau two times.
A heads-up play from rookie punter Jake Camarda that didn't officially count helped send the Bucs to the playoffs
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
With the 2022 NFL playoffs right around the corner, lets take a look at the teams that have secured a spot in the postseason.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to . . . Patrick Mahomes on the opening drive against the #Broncos in Week 17.