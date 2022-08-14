Rams vs. Chargers highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch all of the highlights from the 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
His first break since coming out of retirement.
Everyone in the Bears organization believes Jaquan Brisker will be special. The rookie showed everyone who he is with an eye-opening three-play sequence during his first NFL action.
Kenny Pickett with a stunning debut drive for the Pittsburgh Steelers
The flags flew and the offense struggled, but if everyone was on the sideline how much did it matter? Here are 10 takeaways from the loss. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson is in hospice care
Mitchell Trubisky had a solid preseason opener for the Steelers.
Quarterback Trey Lance did what 49ers fans came to see at Levi's Stadium.
The quarterbacks were great but the offensive line struggled against the Seahawks.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, didn't think highly of the grass at Soldier Field.
WATCHH: Lance. Gray. 76-yard tuddy.
Sometimes it's about who's better. But sometimes there are other factors at play when it comes to the initial 53-man roster. @KDDrummondNFL looks at a few names that would raise an eyebrow if let go.
Without reading too much into one preseason start, Mayfield took a step forward Saturday after an embattled offseason.
Jimmy Garoppolo going MIA this past offseason reportedly isn't a new thing.
However, the real MVP of tonight's game was the broadcast debut of former Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett.
Here's a look at the 49ers' injury report coming out of their preseason opener against the Green Bay Packeers.
Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 1 preseason game against the #Bears.
All the top takeaways from the Packers' preseason-opening loss to the 49ers on Friday night.
Kendall Hinton extends the Broncos' lead over the Cowboys!
Zach Wilson will have surgery on his right knee, but QB's recovery is now the biggest concern for the Jets franchise and their current rebuild.
Nothing better than watching Marcus Mariota get a chance to prove himself as a starting QB.