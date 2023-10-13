Rams vs. Cardinals matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Coach Sean McVay needs a win against the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals to get his Rams back to .500. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Rams (2-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) match up heading into their game Sunday beginning 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Rams receiver Puka Nacua catches a touchdown pass as Eagles corner James Bradberry tries to defend. Fellow receiver Tutu Atwell scored the Rams other touchdown against Philadelphia. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The Rams have been productive in the first half but are looking to end a trend of poor second-half performances that continued last Sunday in a 23-14 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now they face a team coached by Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles’ former defensive coordinator. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for five touchdowns, with five interceptions. Star receiver Cooper Kupp wants to build on his eight-catch, 118-yard, season-debut performance against the Eagles, which marked his return from a hamstring injury. Coach Sean McVay and Stafford found a way to distribute targets near equally between Kupp and rookie Puka Nacua, who has a league-leading 46 receptions. Tutu Atwell benefited from Kupp’s presence by catching a touchdown pass against the Eagles. The Rams traded receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons last week so Ben Skowronek and others could be called on for more snaps. Nine players have helped the Cardinal amass 15 sacks, including linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who has a team-best four. Star safety Budda Baker is on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

When Cardinals have the ball

Joshua Dobbs has started the first five games at quarterback for the Cardinals. (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

Quarterback Josh Dobbs is playing as if he doesn’t want to hear talk about the Cardinals positioning themselves to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Dobbs has passed for six touchdowns, with two interceptions, and has rushed for a touchdown. The Rams caught a break when the Cardinals put running back James Conner on injured reserve this week because of a knee injury. Backup Keaontay Ingram sat out the last two games because of a neck injury but he practiced this week and is expected to start. Receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Zach Ertz are Dobbs’ top targets. The Rams are trying to rebound from a poor tackling performance against the Eagles. Linebacker Ernest Jones is questionable because of a knee injury. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon recovered a fumble and has intercepted two passes — the only three turnovers produced by the defense. The Rams’ front has thus far failed to put consistent pressure on quarterbacks. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald has 2½ of the Rams’ eight sacks. Nose tackle Bobby Brown III is out because of a knee sprain, so Kobie Turner will play more.

When they kick

Rams kicker Brett Maher got something of a breather against the Eagles: The Rams did not attempt a field goal. Maher has made 12 of 16 field-goal attempts, the longest from 54 yards. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater, a 17th-year pro, has made nine of 10 field-goal attempts, including one from 62 yards.

By the numbers

Gary Klein's pick

The Rams under McVay have dominated the Cardinals. Forget last season. Stafford was out because of a concussion and Kupp suffered a season-ending injury against Arizona. The Rams will get back to .500. RAMS 27, CARDINALS 20

Read more: NFL picks Week 6: Will 49ers and Eagles stay undefeated? Can Chargers beat Cowboys?

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.