Rams vs. Buffalo Bills matchups, start time and how to watch

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs run off the field during the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Aug. 20. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams and the Buffalo Bills match up heading into their game at 5:20 PST on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Ch. 4.

When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been nursing tendinitis in his right elbow but appears to be at full strength. Last season, he passed for 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. Stafford will be passing to a reconfigured receiver corps. Star Cooper Kupp led the NFL in catches, yards receiving and touchdown catches last season, and was the Super Bowl MVP. New addition Allen Robinson is regarded as one of the best at contested catches. Van Jefferson is out as he recovers from knee surgery, so second-year pros Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell will get opportunities along with perhaps Brandon Powell. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are the top backs, but rookie Kyren Williams also could have a role. The offensive line features two new starters — left tackle Joe Noteboom and right guard Coleman Shelton, both of whom played extensive snaps in 2021. Outside linebacker Von Miller left the Rams to sign with the Bills, joining a defense that features linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is sidelined as he recovers from a 2021 knee injury. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde each intercepted five passes last season.

When Bills have the ball: Josh Allen is among the most versatile quarterbacks, running an offense now under the direction of Ken Dorsey, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach after the New York Giants hired Brian Daboll as head coach. Last season, Allen passed for 36 touchdowns, with 15 interceptions, and rushed for 763 yards and six scores. Allen’s top target is receiver Stefon Diggs, who last season caught 103 passes, 10 for touchdowns. Isaiah McKenzie and Gabe Davis are other receivers in an offense that also features tight end Dawson Knox and running back Devin Singletary. The Rams' defense features multiyear All-Pros at every level. Lineman Aaron Donald is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. Linebacker Bobby Wagner signed with the Rams after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, and Jalen Ramsey is redefining how a cornerback can be deployed. With Miller now playing for the Bills, outside linebackers Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis will rush Allen opposite Leonard Floyd. Troy Hill and David Long probably will start at corner with Ramsey. Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp will rotate at safety.

When they kick: Rams kicker Matt Gay was voted to the Pro Bowl last season after making 32 of 34 field-goal attempts. Punter Riley Dixon replaces four-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker. Brandon Powell returns kicks. Bills kicker Tyler Bass made 28 of 32 field-goal attempts. Punter Sam Martin signed last week after Matt Araiza was released.

Gary Klein’s prediction: The Rams have pressure as defending champions, but the Bills might be carrying more weight with enormous Super Bowl expectations. Sean McVay improves his record to 6-0 in openers.

RAMS 30, BILLS 24

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.