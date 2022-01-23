Rams vs. Buccaneers live score, updates: Highlights, results from NFL playoff Divisional game today

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue today with an NFC Divisional round matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC and live on Peacock. Who will win and advance to the 2022 NFC Championship game? Check out the live score, the game’s scoring plays, highlights and more below.

Last week in the Wild Card round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Philadelphia Eagles, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to lead the Buccaneers to a 31-15 final score. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs left the game with an ankle injury and will not play against the Los Angeles Rams today. Center Ryan Jensen is active for today’s game while RB Leonard Fournette was activated off of injured reserve.

The Los Angeles Rams also put on a strong performance in their Wild Card game, beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-11. The Rams blew out the Cardinals after getting up 21-0 in the second quarter. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr and Cooper Kupp both had receiving touchdowns and QB Matthew Stafford finished with 202 yards and two passing touchdowns, earning the first playoff win of his career.

Rams vs. Buccaneers live score

Live score: Los Angeles Rams 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

2nd quarter, 2:23 (LA): Matt Gay 40 yard field goal is GOOD

2nd quarter, 14:28 (LA): Matthew Stafford pass deep right to Cooper Kupp for 70 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Matt Gay extra point is GOOD

1st quarter, 0:37 (TB): Ryan Succop 45 yard field goal is GOOD

1st quarter, 3:28 (LA): Matthew Stafford pass short left to Kendall Blanton for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Matt Gay extra point is GOOD

1st quarter, 8:04 (LA): Matt Gay 26 yard field goal is GOOD

Follow up-to-date NFL playoff football scores including this game here.

What time and channel is the Buccaneers vs. Rams game on?

Coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Los Angeles Rams playoff game will start at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call tonight’s game with Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporters.

Rams vs. Buccaneers updates, live coverage

THE KICK IS NO GOOD! 🙅‍♂️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2022

3rd and 20 is no problem for Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp! #RamsHouse#LARvsTB on NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/KYc8BpRGcY — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 23, 2022

The kick is good 🙌 pic.twitter.com/caqHFanM4X — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 23, 2022

Tom Brady's career postseason numbers are unreal.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/CPFvefBV2s — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 23, 2022

The first touchdown of the game belongs to the @RamsNFL! #RamsHouse#LARvsTB on NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/iBhVjQ5FJB — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 23, 2022

Aaron Donald is pretty good at football. 😅#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/LIePnGYBBy — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 23, 2022

.@MGtweetymonster gets us on the board first! pic.twitter.com/m1991uXUZR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2022

OBJ came to play in the Divisional Round!#LARvsTB on NBC and @peacockTV. (Via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/czi3iAV2cy — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 23, 2022

Will Brady extend his Divisional Round win streak to 10 games today #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/qrXVkO0E4h — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 23, 2022

