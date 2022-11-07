Rams vs. Buccaneers highlights Week 9
Watch all of the highlights from the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from their Week 9 matchup in the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Rams suffered a disappointing 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 9. Here are our immediate takeaways.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league's career passing leader entered the matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions needing 164 yards to reach a plateau the 45-year-old quarterback concedes no one would have imagined possible for him to achieve when he entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000. Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls and owns nearly every meaningful league passing record, went over 100,000 yards in his 374th career game, including the playoffs.
Catch all the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2022 regular season.
#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney has more yards after one snap in Kansas City than he had all season with the #Giants.
With the Bears trailing 35-32 late in the final moments of today’s game, quarterback Justin Fields threw a deep ball to newly arrived wide receiver Chase Claypool. It fell incomplete, but the Dolphins appeared to call pass interference. Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t called. A penalty there would have set the Bears up in [more]
Following another tough loss, this time to the Anaheim Ducks, the Sharks need to learn and commit fewer mistakes if they want to salvage their season.
The Jets beat the Bills because the Jets were a better team than the Bills on Sunday. So here’s an official warning to the NFL’s 31 other teams: The Jets are here and they are very much for real.
Thanks to a vintage game-winning drive from the GOAT, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams
The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. “We're too young to flinch,” coach Robert Saleh said after New York's stunning 20-17 victory Sunday. The defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to send the Jets (6-3) into their bye-week break a half-game behind the division-leading Bills (6-2).
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.