Rams vs. Buccaneers: 6 key matchups to watch in divisional round

For the third time in the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off. The Rams won the last two meetings, but this matchup comes in the postseason where Tom Brady thrives.

There are Pro Bowl players on both sides of this divisional-round battle, with stars such as Jalen Ramsey, Mike Evans, Shaq Barrett and Von Miller all suiting up on Sunday. Here are six key matchups to watch on Sunday afternoon, which will play a big role in the outcome of this game.

Jalen Ramsey vs. Mike Evans

In their last two meetings, Ramsey has done an excellent job slowing down Evans. He’s held the Bucs’ top receiver to just five catches for 54 yards, matching up well with Evans on the outside. With Chris Godwin unavailable, this matchup between Ramsey and Evans becomes even more important.

Tom Brady figures to target Evans often against the Rams on Sunday afternoon, being his No. 1 receiver and go-to-guy. Raheem Morris likes to move Ramsey around so he’s not necessarily going to shadow Evans, but with Tampa Bay’s lack of playmakers on the outside now, it’s critical to contain Evans.

Jalen Ramsey locked down Mike Evans in their last 2 games 🔒 This matchup will be a treat 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2AN9md2cIm — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 18, 2022

Brian Allen vs. Vita Vea

This was one of Allen’s biggest tests early in the season, and he passed with flying colors. He allowed just one pressure to Vea back in Week 3, earning a run-blocking grade of 68.3 and a pass-blocking score of 69.8.

Vea is arguably the best nose tackle in football and is excellent as a pass rusher, which makes this a challenge for Allen once again. He held up extremely well in Week 3, but can he rise to the occasion again on Sunday with the massive and powerful Vea lined up across from him?

Story continues

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Jamel Dean

This is a complete mismatch that favors the Rams. Beckham is a quick and explosive receiver, while Dean is a bigger cornerback who has good long speed but doesn’t necessarily have that short-area quickness to hang with Beckham all game.

Beckham continues to get more comfortable in the Rams’ offense and with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, putting together a nice performance in the wild-card round. If he can run routes the way he did on Monday, Dean won’t be able to cover him and it’ll lead to big plays on slants and deep crossers.

Von Miller vs. Tristan Wirfs or Josh Wells

We don’t yet know if Wirfs is going to play after injuring his ankle early in the Bucs’ win over the Eagles. If he doesn’t play, Wells will step in again at right tackle, which is certainly a drop-off for the Bucs.

Whether it’s Wirfs or Wells, Miller is going to be a handful for anyone trying to block him. He’s on a tear right now, recording six sacks in his last five games, along with nine quarterback hits in that same span. Against the Cardinals, he had one sack and three tackles for a loss, his third straight game with three TFLs. He’s become one of the Rams’ most important players on defense.

Troy Reeder vs. Rob Gronkowski

Reeder was in coverage on all three of Zach Ertz’s catches this past week, and often finds himself covering the opposing team’s tight end. Ernest Jones could help with Rob Gronkowski if he returns on Sunday, but with Reeder still expected to be the defensive signal caller, he’s going to be on the field most of the game.

Gronkowski figures to be Brady’s No. 2 target behind Evans, so covering him – especially in the red zone – is critical. He’s a big reason the Buccaneers rank second in the NFL in red zone offense. When you have two big-bodied receivers like Gronk and Evans, scoring in the red area gets easier.

Rob Havenstein vs. Shaq Barrett

Barrett plays on both sides of the line, so he’ll go up against both Havenstein and Whitworth (or Joe Noteboom if Whitworth can’t play). Havenstein did a great job against Barrett in Week 3, holding him to only two pressures and one QB hit.

The Bucs have a talented trio of edge rushers with Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, putting Havenstein and Whitworth under the spotlight. This is one of the best defensive fronts in football and it won’t be easy for the Rams to protect Stafford, taking a great performance from the offensive line this weekend.

1

1

1

1