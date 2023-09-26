Rams vs. Bengals highlights Week 3
Watch the highlights from the Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watch the highlights from the Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Cam Akers will now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minneapolis.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
For the second time in two seasons, Cam Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Joe Burrow was carted off the field after straining his calf in a training camp practice last month.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
Derek Carr's injury looked bad, but just 24 hours later, the QB is feeling a lot better.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.