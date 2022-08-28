Rams vs. Bengals highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch the highlights from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 matchup. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the highlights from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 matchup. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Bills spoke loudly on Saturday night, releasing rookie punter Matt Araiza. The NFL Players Association and Araiza have said nothing about that yet. Neither the union nor Araiza’s agent had a comment on the team’s decision to part ways with Araiza, in response to an inquiry directed to both parties by PFT. As the [more]
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will have his college jersey retired at South Carolina's season opener with Georgia State on Sept. 3.
The Buffalo Bills decided releasing Matt Araiza was the “right thing” to do, two days after the rookie punter was accused of gang-raping a teenager in a civil lawsuit. “Our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Saturday night. After a “thorough examination” by the team failed to produce sufficient information for management to act, disturbing details in the lawsuit plus public backlash forced the Bills to cut Araiza.
South Carolina football will retire Jadeveon Clowney's jersey at halftime of next Saturday's game. His is the first jersey retired since 1987.
A joint practice between the Rams and Bengals was called off early on Thursday after a brawl broke out.
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious [more]
That didn't take long.
Sean McDermott & the #Bills were unaware Matt Araiza was going to release a statement mid-game relating to the lawsuit he was named in:
The New York Giants are the NFL's most-injured team since 2009 and they appear destined to continue that trend following an ugly summer.
The fact that Bills punter Matt Araiza admitted to having sex with a minor is problematic according to a prominent attorney.
Could Mason Rudolph be dealt in the coming week?
Things were going quite well for Nebraska on Saturday, but it took just one decision from coach Scott Frost to cause all of those good vibes to vanish.
Scott Frost proves that some things never change!
At least one writer is ready to predict that Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Scott Frost won't make it to the meeting with Iowa.
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lances team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster -- reportedly for good reason.
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse. On Friday, an advisor [more]
Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland - like so many others during Scott Frost's tenure - hit all the same beats as a horror film.
Willie Lanier served up quite the history lesson when asked to share an anecdote that summed up the essence of Len Dawson.
Whittling down the offseason roster is a tough job. We're here to help the Cowboys staff make the important decisions. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Green Bay Packers capped off their preseason with a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Shane Buechele led the way for the Chiefs with a pair of touchdown passes, despite the Packers producing more in total offense and time of ...