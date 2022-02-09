Rams vs. Bengals features worst combined record in Super Bowl history

When the playoffs begin, regular-season records are thrown out the window. But if you were to look back at the records of both the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, you’d see that they didn’t exactly dominate this season.

The Rams went 12-5, which was good for fourth in the NFC and the best in the West. The Bengals won the AFC North at 10-7, edging out the Steelers for that crown. Combined, the Rams and Bengals went 22-12 this season.

Surprisingly, their total win percentage of .647 is the worst in Super Bowl history. That’s the result of both No. 4 seeds making the Super Bowl, which makes this tied for the highest combined seeding since 1975, matching the Steelers-Packers matchup in Super Bowl XLV.

The Rams (12-5) and Bengals (10-7) combined to go 22-12 (.647) during the regular season, the worst combined win pct in a Super Bowl matchup, ever. It’s the 7th matchup featuring teams with a combined win pct below .700. pic.twitter.com/oWzr3S1Vsh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2022

Despite the underwhelming total record between the Rams and Bengals, this should still be a fantastic matchup of two high-powered offenses. The Rams are predictably favored over the Bengals, being at home and having the better team on paper, but Cincinnati already beat the top two seeds in the AFC.

