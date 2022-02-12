Rams vs. Bengals: Analyzing biggest questions, storylines in Super Bowl LVI

Storylines and questions abound ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

And we don’t just mean on the field, either.

We’re also talking big-ticket items, like Sean McVay and the Rams being able to do better than their last Super Bowl performance.

We’re also talking big picture, like are Joe Burrow and these Bengals for real and here to stay?

And then there’s a big common link between the two teams — Andrew Whitworth.

To get a deep dive on some of the most interesting topics surrounding the big game, we linked up with Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva.

Will Sean McVay flop again in the Super Bowl like he did three years ago?

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Rams Wire: Although it definitely wasn’t McVay’s finest moment against the Patriots, I don’t know if I would say he flopped. I think what really cost him was the fact that he didn’t adapt to the Patriots’ sudden defensive scheme change. He didn’t have a backup plan to counter New England’s five-man front and heavy dose of zone coverage – two surprises for the Rams. Jared Goff didn’t play well and his receivers didn’t give him enough help, either. He’ll be more prepared this time, coincidentally by preparing less than he did three years ago; McVay admitted he overprepared with the extra week.

Bengals Wire: Zero chance. Not sure it’s even really a “flop” so much as a case of a younger coach on a massive stage going against a legendary figure like Belichick. McVay’s gone on record saying he overprepared for that matchup.

And if we’re being honest, his team’s probably even better this time out. Matthew Stafford ain’t Jared Goff. The wideouts should do a better job of assisting the quarterback, too. If there’s a problem for McVay, it’s trying to draw up an attack against a Bengals defense that sort of waits to see what an offense does, then adapts. If the initial plan of attack doesn’t work, where does McVay go from there? If they fall behind, how does he change things up on the fly? Either way, he’s droves more experienced now.

Is the Bengals’ offensive line as big of a problem as it’s made out to be?

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Rams Wire: It sure seems like it. Their two right guards allowed nine total pressures against the Chiefs two weeks ago and Burrow was sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL this season. The Rams’ pass rush is going to be a major problem for the Bengals, needing to double team Aaron Donald and protect Burrow from Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, too. This is a big mismatch.

Bengals Wire: Yes and no. What’s concerning with the Bengals line isn’t so much that the guys are getting outplayed as much as it is sheer basic problems like communication issues and pickups. The Super Bowl might be quieter than the last two playoff games they’ve had, so it might be easier for them on this front.

Don’t get me wrong – this is a mismatch. But that’s also been said for the line against Maxx Crosby-Yannick Ngakoue, Jeffery Simmons-Bud Dupree and Chris Jones-Frank Clark. The numbers weren’t great, but they won anyway. The gameplan, be it quick-hitting passes, jumbo heavy-set runs and other details, will work around it, as will Burrow, whose pocket poise/navigation is approaching top-three status.

Should Andrew Whitworth be known more for being a Bengal or a Ram?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams Wire: It’ll be interesting to see who he chooses to retire as a member of. He had the more decorated career individually with the Bengals, making three Pro Bowls, but if he wins a ring on Sunday, he might be remembered more for his time in L.A. – especially after winning Walter Payton Man of the Year, too. Regardless, he was awesome with both teams.

Bengals Wire: Man. Tough call. Whitworth spent 11 years with the Bengals. He’s not just one of the modern franchise greats, he’s also the well-known nexus point of where things went off the rails for the organization. It was nothing but a death spiral from there (and we wrote at the time it would be – then they lowballed him). He’s been amazing with the Rams too and has a chance at a ring there. He’s done unbelievable things off the field in both communities. He’s probably a Hall of Famer. The heart says he’s a Bengal, but in reality, it’s his call.

Has Matthew Stafford done enough already to change his legacy as someone who can’t win big games?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams Wire: Absolutely. Even if he doesn’t win on Sunday, he’s changed the narrative that he can’t win big games and only puts up hollow stats. He won three playoff games, two of which included game-winning drives. He’s only thrown one pick this postseason after leading the league in picks, showing that he can take care of the ball when needed. If he has another season like this with the Rams, he’ll at least earn some Hall of Fame consideration.

Bengals Wire: Most arguing Stafford only put up garbage-time numbers or something are, well, let’s cut that off there. It doesn’t take an expert film cruncher to know Stafford’s been elite for most of his career. It doesn’t take a cap expert, historian or something else to know he was saddled with the Lions, an organization that’s won a single playoff game since 1991 and upon finally gaining relevancy, fired Jim Caldwell. Stafford put the Lions on his back best he could, hence being tied for fifth all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks, and has done the same with the Rams. Now he’s in the Super Bowl and even a loss shouldn’t change the perception.

Is Joe Burrow the heroic savior he’s been made out to be this year?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rams Wire: The Bengals are a good team, but they wouldn’t be great without Burrow. He’s the difference-maker in this game and the primary reason the Bengals even have a shot to beat the Rams. His escapability when pressured and accuracy throwing to all levels of the field give Cincinnati a chance against a star-studded Rams team.

Bengals Wire: Without question. Ohio kid comes home, revives the Bengals, of all teams, and wins the franchise’s first playoff game in 31 years. He does this on a surgically repaired knee he came back early from. He tweaked his throwing motion and hips/core while rehabbing and has more power on his throws, too. He’s extremely efficient, his interceptions are inflated due to teammate error and his ability to navigate messy pockets is maybe the only reason the Bengals are here. What isn’t as publicized is his culture-changing attitude that has reshaped the locker room. The Bengals winning on primetime, sweeping Baltimore and Pittsburgh and winning playoff games was unheard of for 20-plus years, mostly. While Burrow’s numbers from the last few playoff games don’t look amazing, they certainly don’t win without him.

Are the Bengals a one-year wonder or are they built to win for years to come?

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rams Wire: This season came out of nowhere after the Bengals went 2-14 two seasons ago, but this isn’t a flash in the pan. As long as they have Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson and Zac Taylor, they’ll likely be contenders in the AFC. This is a young team built to compete with the best in the NFL each year. I see no reason to think they can’t make it back to another Super Bowl or two with Burrow.

Bengals Wire: They’re built to last. They entered the playoffs with an undefeated mark against AFC playoff teams and took down the Chiefs twice. They also had the most cap space of any playoff team and a top-five mark overall before cutting someone like Trae Waynes to save another $10 million. They’re building around a rookie quarterback contract and the only major areas that need addressing are offensive line and one corner spot. Burrow’s at QB, the trio at wideout is elite, the offensive line can only get better and the defense is built around an elite player at three key spots with Trey Hendrickson, D.J. Reader and Jessie Bates. The young Bengals are here early, but they’re only just beginning to really open that contention window, especially in an AFC North that looks not so hot right now.

