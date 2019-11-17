Rams vs. Bears live stream, start time: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football

Who Plays on Sunday Night Football This Week?

Chicago Bears (4-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

How to Watch Sunday Night Football

Where: L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

When: Sunday, November 17

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or on the NBC Sports app

NFL Week 11 SNF Game Preview

Sunday Night Football features a defensive struggle between the 5-4 Los Angeles Rams and the 4-5 Chicago Bears, as both teams fight for a chance to make the playoffs. The Rams sit third in the NFC West behind the Seahawks and 49ers, while the Bears trail the Packers and Vikings in the NFC North.

Jared Goff and the Rams are looking to bounce back from a 17-12 loss to the Steelers, where L.A. struggled to find an offensive rhythm as Cooper Kupp was without a catch and Goff was picked off four times. However, the Rams QB thinks the team will be “better equipped to combat a similar approach from the Bears under new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.” The Rams continue to be plagued by injuries, though, as Brian Allen is out for the season and Brandin Cooks is ruled out for Week 11.The Bears, on the other hand, broke a three-game losing streak with a 20-13 win over the Matthew Stafford-less Lions in Week 10. After combining for five passing touchdowns over eight games, Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdowns vs. the Lions. Trubisky was all about positivity following the victory, saying after the game, “Whether you describe today as a breakthrough or not, we got the win.” Both teams have relied on their defenses as a result of stagnant offenses, so Sunday night will see a defensive showdown.

Fantasy Football Advice

According to Rotoworld’s Hayden Winks, it will cost you to use Jared Goff as your QB1 because he’s “an upside QB2 as one of the 10-worst quarterbacks in the NFL right now.” Todd Gurley finds himself as an RB2, lacking in lateral ability and efficiency with 13 carries and 1.9 receptions a game. Cooper Kupp saw a drastic decrease in completions, placing him firmly as a WR2, while WR3 Robert Woods could see more targets this week in Brandin Cooks’ absence. Mitchell Trubisky is on the cuff as a QB2/3, despite his above-average performance against the Lions. Montgomery is question, but is a volume-based RB2/3 with some touchdown equity despite a 16.75-point team total. Allen Robinson continues to be a boom-or-bust WR3 with Trubisky’s inconsistency at QB.

For more Week 11 fantasy football positional rankings, check out Rotoworld.com.