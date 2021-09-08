Rams vs. Bears: 6 things to know for Week 1 matchup

The Rams’ path to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium begins in that very same building as they’ll host the Bears in Week 1 on Sunday night. Seeking their fifth straight 1-0 start, the Rams are the heavy favorites over Chicago in the season opener.

But the Bears have actually won six of the last nine meetings with the Rams and their defense could present some challenges for Los Angeles.

Here are six things to know for this matchup as the season gets underway in Inglewood.

Rams are 3-6 against the Bears since 2006, but have won the last two

A lot has changed for both of these teams over the last 15 years, but looking back, the Bears have had some success against the Rams. They won four straight from 2006-2012 and then two more meetings in 2015 and 2018, the latter of which was one of the worst offensive performances of the Sean McVay era. But ever since that 15-6 loss in Chicago, the Rams have won the last two against the Bears, outscoring them 41-17 in those matchups. It was an easy win on Monday Night Football last year, crushing Chicago 24-10 at SoFi Stadium.

Aaron Donald has four career sacks in four games against the Bears

Donald has faced the Bears four times and in all but one of those games, he had at least half a sack. He has four sacks in those meetings with the Bears, including nine QB hits and four tackles for a loss. In his last two games against Chicago, he has 2.5 sacks, two TFL and five QB hits, proving to be no match for the Bears’ offensive line. He should be a game wrecker again on Sunday night.

Rams have outscored Week 1 opponents by 15.8 points per game under McVay

Story continues

The Rams haven’t had any trouble starting fast under McVay, going 4-0 in Week 1 games since 2017. Half of them haven’t been particularly close, either. They beat the Colts 46-9 in 2017, the Raiders 33-13 in 2018, the Panthers 30-27 in 2019 and the Cowboys 20-17 last season. They’ve outscored their opponents 129-66 in season openers in the last four years, which could spell trouble for Chicago. And speaking of the Bears…

Bears are 1-6 in their last seven season openers

Yeah, they haven’t had nearly as much success in Week 1 as the Rams. They snapped a six-game losing streak in season openers last year when they beat the Lions, 27-23. That brought their seven-year record in Week 1 to 1-6. The Rams will try to make it 1-7 on Sunday, and they’re favored to do so. Los Angeles comes into this game as a 7.5-point favorite over the Bears.

Both teams have new defensive coordinators

Matt Nagy has been the head coach since 2018, one year less than McVay has been with the Rams. But their coaching staffs underwent similar changes this offseason. The Rams hired Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator to replace Brandon Staley, and brought in Joe DeCamillis as the special teams coordinator. Kevin O’Connell remains the offensive coordinator, his second season in the role. The Bears also have an offensive coordinator in his second season, with Bill Lazor coming back to Chicago. Sean Desai took over for Chuck Pagano as the defensive coordinator following Pagano’s retirement, his first year in this position.

Matthew Stafford is 11-9 against the Bears

Having spent 12 years in the NFC North, Stafford has seen his share of the Bears. He’s faced them 20 times, going 11-9 in those games, throwing 32 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions. His passer rating is only 86.3 and he was sacked a whopping 49 times in those 20 games, so protection hasn’t been the best for Stafford against Chicago. His last game against the Bears was a 34-30 win in Week 13 last season. He threw for 402 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, carrying the Lions offense to a dramatic comeback win with two touchdown drives in the final three minutes.

1

1

1

1