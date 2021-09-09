Rams vs. Bears: 6 key matchups to watch in Week 1

When going position by position, the Rams have the edge over the Bears at a number of spots. Their receivers are better, they have an advantage at quarterback and the secondary as a whole has more talent than Chicago’s.

But the Bears have a stout defensive line, a rangy linebacker and a pair of safeties that can limit big plays.

Games aren’t won on paper, of course, but there are several key matchups that the Rams should be able to capitalize on against Chicago on Sunday night. Here are six of them.

Jalen Ramsey vs. Allen Robinson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears don’t exactly have a wealth of playmakers on offense, but they do have a really dangerous one in Robinson. He’s a certified No. 1 receiver and should get a healthy dose of targets from Andy Dalton. But Ramsey can prevent Robinson from making too big of an impact. This is the perfect situation for Ramsey to shadow Robinson and cover him on each snap. The Bears don’t have another major threat at receiver that Darious Williams isn't capable of covering himself, which should allow Ramsey to focus most of his attention on Robinson – a receiver he played with in Jacksonville.

Leonard Floyd vs. Germain Ifedi

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd is the Rams’ best edge rusher and he must be a factor in this game because Aaron Donald can’t be the only one generating pressure. Floyd had two sacks and three QB hits against his former team last season so he got the better of Ifedi in that matchup. He was a big reason the Rams won that game in convincing fashion and if he can cause problems for Chicago’s offense again, it’ll force Dalton to get the ball out quickly and give the defensive backs a chance to pick off a pass or two.

Rob Havenstein vs. Khalil Mack

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Like Donald, when Mack is on the field, everyone must know where he is. He’s a game-changer who not only puts pressure on the quarterback, but he also wrecks the running game when teams attempt to run to his side of the defense. Mack had one sack and a forced fumble in last year’s meeting, which is manageable. Havenstein won’t get eased into things this season with Mack on the schedule in Week 1, so he needs to hit the ground running. Otherwise, Matthew Stafford is going to be dodging pass rushers all night.

Brian Allen vs. Akiem Hicks

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Welcome back, Brian Allen. The starting center will have his hands full with a stout defensive line, led by Hicks. Hicks will rush against the guards often, but with Eddie Goldman battling a knee injury, it’s possible the Bears will put Hicks over the center more than usual. He’ll be a real test for Allen, who didn’t play against the Bears in 2019 or 2020. Keeping Stafford protected from interior pressure will be a difference-maker in this game because when the Rams were stunned by Chicago in 2018, Jared Goff was under constant duress from interior defenders.

Aaron Donald vs. Cody Whitehair

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Donald doesn’t always get off to hot starts, recording just one sack in his last five season openers. That came last year against the Cowboys when he had four QB hits and four tackles. He has a favorable matchup against the Bears’ interior offensive linemen, specifically with Whitehair at left guard. Chicago did a surprisingly good job with Donald last year, holding him to a half-sack and one hit on the quarterback, but that was accomplished by paying him a ton of attention. Expect Donald to have at least one sack and a handful of pressures against the Bears this weekend.

Rams’ running backs vs. Roquan Smith

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Smith is a major part of the Bears’ front seven, one of their best players on defense. He’s someone who can take away outside zone runs by getting to the edge and stuffing ball carriers, but he can also evade blockers in the middle to make stops between the tackles. More importantly, he’s a talented coverage linebacker, which makes it difficult to hit on wheel routes or simple angle routes out of the backfield. Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel will see a lot of Smith on Sunday night and whether it’s making him miss in the open field or losing him in coverage, they must make plays against the Bears’ star linebacker.

