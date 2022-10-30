Rams vs. 49ers matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during a win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. Stafford and the Rams are looking for a critical win against the 49ers on Sunday after losing to their NFC West rivals earlier this season. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (3-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PDT on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on the Fox Sports app and NFL+.

When Rams have the ball

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will be back on the field Sunday against the 49ers. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford should benefit from the return of center Brian Allen and the addition of receiver Van Jefferson. It won’t matter if Stafford remains prone to turnovers that cost the Rams in defeats to the 49ers. Stafford is completing 71% of his passes, six for touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Jefferson, sidelined the first six games while recovering from knee surgery, should ostensibly create space for a passing attack that also features receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson and tight end Tyler Higbee. The rushing attack, or lack of same, remains an issue. The Rams still are trying to trade Cam Akers, and he will not play for the second game in a row. Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will play, but expect Sean McVay to continue using Kupp, Brandon Powell and others on jet sweeps. Alaric Jackson will start at left tackle for an offensive line that could be buoyed by Allen’s return from a knee injury but still must hold off a 49ers pass rush that has amassed 24 sacks, second most in the NFL. San Francisco end Nick Bosa has seven sacks and former Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam 3½. Lineman Arik Armstead and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are out because of injuries. Safety Talanoa Hufanga has three interceptions, one a pick-six against Stafford.

When 49ers have the ball

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 23. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Two weeks after they faced running back Christian McCaffrey with the Panthers, the Rams will see him in a 49ers uniform. McCaffrey, a dynamic threat as a runner and receiver, had only a day to prepare before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s had a full week with coach Kyle Shanahan to prepare for the Rams. McCaffrey is another versatile piece of an offense that on Sunday will include quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., tight end George Kittle and receiver Brandon Aiyuk. But star receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are out because of injuries. Garoppolo has passed for nine touchdowns, with four interceptions. Garoppolo has his share of critics but he almost always plays well against the Rams in a scheme that features quick passes to playmakers. Three-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald has a team-best four sacks for the Rams, who need more production from edge rusher Leonard Floyd. He has zero sacks. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has an interception, and he recorded sacks in each of the last two games. Cornerback Troy Hill has returned from a groin injury and cornerback Cobie Durant is back from a hamstring injury.

When they kick

Matt Gay has maintained his Pro Bowl form, making nine of 10 field-goal attempts for the Rams. Riley Dixon is averaging 39.9 net yards per punt. In the last five-plus seasons, San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould has made several crucial field goals against the Rams. Mitch Wishnowsky is averaging 39.9 net yards per punt.

Gary Klein’s prediction: The last time they played the 49ers at SoFi Stadium, the Rams won the NFC championship. With Samuel, Juszczyk, Armstead and Greenlaw sidelined, they catch a break and should be able to win again.

RAMS 23, 49ERS 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.