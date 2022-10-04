Rams vs. 49ers highlights Week 4

SNY

In this Nets post game news conference, after 470 days, Ben Simmons made his long-awaited return to the court with the Brooklyn Nets, ironically, against his former team, the 76ers. Simmons played 19 minutes, scoring six points and dishing out five assists in the Nets first preseason game. Simmons: "I'm grateful to be able to step out on that floor, on an NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there." He also touched on getting adjusted to the speed of the NBA game again and his new teammates. "The only way you learn is by making mistakes and I had a few out there tonight."