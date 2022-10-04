Rams vs. 49ers highlights Week 4
Watch the highlights from the Week 4 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. His big play continued the 49ers' unique streak of interceptions returned for six points.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles explains how Cameron Brate ended up back on the field despite suffering a concussion
The Rams might’ve bounced the 49ers out of the playoffs last season, but 49ers continue to own the Rams in the regular season.
LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be back this week against No. 8 Tennessee as he recovers from a knee injury that forced him out of last Saturday's victory at Auburn, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Monday.
The neurological evaluations occurred across eight of 14 games Sunday and appeared to suggest a cautious uptick of emphasis when compared to numbers from the previous week.
All of the best action from Week 4 in the NFL, including key stats, top highlights and what's next.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit on a fan who ran onto the field in Monday's game between the Rams and the 49ers.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Peyton Manning shared his take on Jimmy Garoppolo's 57-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the 49ers' clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.