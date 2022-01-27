Rams vs. 49ers: 6 matchups that will decide NFC Championship Game

It’s been said countless times already, but the Los Angeles Rams have had no success against the San Francisco 49ers in the last three years. But despite their six-game losing streak, they could erase their recent struggles against the 49ers by beating them in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

In order to do so, they’ll need to win some of these critical matchups on the field. Odell Beckham Jr., Austin Corbett and Ernest Jones all have big tests on deck, with the Rams needing them to pull through as victors over their counterparts on Sunday.

Here are six matchups that will decide the NFC title game this weekend.

Ernest Jones vs. Deebo Samuel

This really should be “Every Rams defender vs. Deebo Samuel” because in order to stop the dynamic playmaker for the 49ers, it takes all 11 defenders. He can win as a wide receiver on the outside, he can take handoffs and catch tosses out of the backfield and cause problems for a defense in the slot. Samuel was a difference-maker in the 49ers’ Week 18 win over the Rams and in each of San Francisco’s two playoff games, as well.

Thankfully, the Rams are expected to have Jones back in the middle of their defense, which is a big plus. He’s a good tackler and has shown impressive instincts when tracking the football, which is critical when facing an offense as deceptive as the 49ers’. It’ll take all 11 to slow down Samuel, but most importantly, Jones must play well.

Nick Scott vs. George Kittle

Kittle wasn’t much of a factor against the Rams in Week 18, in part thanks to Troy Reeder and Travin Howard. You can bet he’ll be a player Jimmy Garoppolo tries to get involved again after he had nearly half of the 49ers’ receiving yards against the Packers – and that’s despite dropping a pass that could’ve gone for a long touchdown over the middle.

Scott was excellent against Rob Gronkowski and the Buccaneers, intercepting one pass intended for Gronk and breaking up another in the red zone to prevent a first down. Taylor Rapp could be back for this game but even if he is, Scott will remain a starter and should be the one matching up with Kittle.

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Emmanuel Moseley

After getting gashed by Kupp for 240 yards and a touchdown in the first two games, the 49ers will likely try to come up with a better plan for containing the Rams’ top receiver. Don’t be surprised if he’s doubled by K’Waun Williams and a safety over the top, which will open up opportunities for Beckham on the outside.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t test Moseley very much, targeting him only once in 36 coverage snaps. Moseley has played well in the last three weeks since returning from injury, earning coverage grades between 71.0 and 76.7 from PFF in that span. Beckham has shown no difficulty getting open in recent weeks as his comfort in the offense has grown, making this a great chance for him to put up big numbers against single coverage.

Cam Akers vs. Fred Warner

Warner has ascended to become one of the premier linebackers in the NFL and the job he did against Aaron Jones and the Packers last week was impossible to ignore. He earned an overall grade of 94.2 from PFF, including a remarkable 92.7 coverage grade after allowing just one catch for no yards on three targets.

The Rams’ running game struggled to get going against the Bucs and it won’t be easy sledding this week, either. Akers must improve his ball security after fumbling it twice on Sunday and when he gets one-on-one chances in the open field, he has to make defenders miss. That’s something both Akers and Sony Michel had trouble doing in Week 18 when they were held to 46 yards rushing on 26 carries.

Austin Corbett vs. Arik Armstead

Armstead was a game-wrecker against the Rams in Week 18, dominating his matchup with Corbett on the interior. Corbett had a season-low 13.1 pass-blocking grade at PFF and allowed seven total pressures, many of which were to Armstead.

Armstead pressured Matthew Stafford seven times and was credited with 2.5 sacks, also making seven total tackles in the 49ers’ win. Everyone knows the importance of Rob Havenstein slowing down Nick Bosa, but it’s even more important for Corbett to contain Armstead because interior pressure will kill the Rams offense.

Aaron Donald vs. Laken Tomlinson

In his last four games against the 49ers, Donald has just one sack. He’s hit the quarterback six times and registered four tackles for a loss, but he hasn’t been his usually dominant self against them – like he was in 2018 and 2019 when he had 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and 13 QB hits in four games.

Tomlinson is part of the reason for Donald’s lackluster numbers against the 49ers, allowing just one pressure in the season finale against the Rams. Donald has plenty of help with Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines, but his interior pressure is what really disrupts an offense. The Rams hope he can apply constant heat to Garoppolo in order to force a turnover or two in the passing game.

