Rams veteran Clay Matthews to miss extended time with broken jaw

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will require surgery and sit out at least a month after breaking his jaw in Thursday’s 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams announced Friday.

Injury updates:

• Clay Matthews suffered a broken jaw, will undergo surgery + will be out for at least a month.

• Brandin Cooks has been placed into concussion protocol. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2019

Matthews has been a solid contributor to the Seahawks’ defense this season, notching 19 tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits through five games. Thursday night, however, he was hit with a controversial roughing-the-passer call that led to Seattle’s comeback win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rams held a 29-24 lead with less than six minutes left in the game at CenturyLink Field and were trying to shut down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense as it moved down the field.

After reaching the Rams’ 40-yard line, Wilson ran a play-action pass on first down, and unable to find a target, he threw the ball away. Matthews made clean contact with Wilson as he threw the ball away, sending the quarterback to the ground.

Story continues

Despite the clean shoulder-to-shoulder contact as Wilson was making his throw, however, Matthews was called for roughing the passer.

Matthews, 33, is in his 11th NFL season. He spent his first decade in the league with the Green Bay Packers, earning six Pro Bowl selections.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will miss extended time with a broken jaw. (AP Photo)

More from Yahoo Sports:



