Rams veteran Clay Matthews to miss extended time with broken jaw
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will require surgery and sit out at least a month after breaking his jaw in Thursday’s 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams announced Friday.
Injury updates:
• Clay Matthews suffered a broken jaw, will undergo surgery + will be out for at least a month.
• Brandin Cooks has been placed into concussion protocol.
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2019
Matthews has been a solid contributor to the Seahawks’ defense this season, notching 19 tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits through five games. Thursday night, however, he was hit with a controversial roughing-the-passer call that led to Seattle’s comeback win.
The Rams held a 29-24 lead with less than six minutes left in the game at CenturyLink Field and were trying to shut down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense as it moved down the field.
After reaching the Rams’ 40-yard line, Wilson ran a play-action pass on first down, and unable to find a target, he threw the ball away. Matthews made clean contact with Wilson as he threw the ball away, sending the quarterback to the ground.
Clay Matthews gets a bad call, not late, shoulder to shoulder, rushed him into a bad pass#TNFonESPN #ThursdayNightFootball #TNFonPrime #TNF #TNFonFOX #NFL #NFL100 #GoHawks #LARams @RamsNFL #LARvsSEA #Seahawks @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/90j6gUTnKl
— Hunter W (@HW_Report46) October 4, 2019
Despite the clean shoulder-to-shoulder contact as Wilson was making his throw, however, Matthews was called for roughing the passer.
Matthews, 33, is in his 11th NFL season. He spent his first decade in the league with the Green Bay Packers, earning six Pro Bowl selections.
More from Yahoo Sports: