Rams ‘very likely’ to trade Jalen Ramsey, already talking to teams

There have been rumors all offseason about the Los Angeles Rams possibly trading Jalen Ramsey, and it now seems likely to happen. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams have already had trade talks with other teams about their All-Pro cornerback and are “very likely” to deal him in the coming weeks.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise because the Rams are trying to clear cap space, and trading Ramsey would save them $5.6 million in 2023.

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks. Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023

