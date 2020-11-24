Rams upset Buccaneers, 27-24: Everything we know from the win

There was a lot riding on Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the winner grabbing hold of the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Rams were the road underdogs, but they looked every bit like the better team and came away victorious.

They held off the Buccaneers in a nail-biter, moving their record to 7-3 on the year and taking the lead in the NFC West. Here’s everything we know from the victory.

Final score: Rams 27, Buccaneers 24

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The officials did the Rams no favors in this one. Two questionable pass interference penalties cost them field position and led to points, while Tom Brady benefited from what looked like a fumble being ruled incomplete. The Rams would've taken over inside the 10 had it been a fumble. Los Angeles was outstanding on third down. Cooper Kupp was a reliable chain-mover for Jared Goff, converting time and time again. The Rams finished this one 8-for-15 on third down, and that includes a failed conversion on the final clock-milking drive. The Rams could do nothing on the ground and Sean McVay knew it. He didn't rely on the run much, only handing the ball off to his running backs 13 times in the game. It was understandable that he put this game on Goff and the passing game. Goff's turnovers were certainly costly. His two interceptions led to 10 points for the Bucs in the second half. Aside from those two mistakes, he played a solid game, but those were two bad throws that gave the Bucs life. As fine as it was for the Rams to abandon the run, McVay's play-calling in the second half – particularly after L.A. took a 24-17 lead – was questionable. His third-down run call in the fourth quarter to settle for a 40-yard FG attempt was especially bad, essentially giving up offensively. The Rams outgained the Bucs by a mile, picking up 413 total yards on offense to Tampa Bay's 251. Penalties are what nearly cost the Rams this win, but they fortunately overcame them.

It was over when...

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

...Jordan Fuller picked off Brady for the second time of the night, intercepting the future Hall of Famer with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter on the Bucs' final possession. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1331089662618730501

3 stars of the game

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 star: Jordan Fuller – 4 tackles, 2 INTs No. 2 star: Robert Woods – 12 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD No. 1 star: Cooper Kupp – 11 catches, 145 yards

Play of the game

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Rams and Bucs were tied at 14 and it looked like they'd go into the half that way. However, Woods had other plans. He took a screen pass with 19 seconds left all the way down to the Buccaneers' 21-yard line, gaining 35 yards on the play. Goff spiked the ball with just two seconds left in the half to give Matt Gay a chance to drill a 38-yard field goal, which he did. It gave the Rams a three-point lead, which was huge. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1331064638776242177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What's next?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams will be back at home in Week 12, hosting the 4-6 San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off a bye. They lost their first meeting with the 49ers, but that was with Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle healthy. Neither will play this time around, so Los Angeles should open as the favorite over San Francisco.