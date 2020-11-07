Rams would like to unveil a new uniform every year

When the Rams released their new uniforms this offseason, most fans were not impressed. But fans may have more Rams uniforms to choose from soon.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said on the Rams Revealed podcast that the team is working with Nike on alternate uniform designs and may come out with new ones every year.

“Plan to roll those out in the coming years,” Demoff said, via USA Today. “If we do one, it’ll be one next year and maybe one the following year, or some combination thereof. Our goal hopefully is we can get to the point where maybe we can unveil a new uniform every year, either the way we space it out or whether the NFL and Nike changes those rules. Maybe a little bit more of a European soccer model where you come out with that alternate jersey each year. Some people like that, some people don’t. But yeah, we could see that.”

The Rams would presumably have one pair of permanent home and road jerseys that they wear in most games, but regularly come up with new alternative uniforms in addition to wearing throwback uniforms. Many fans like the Rams’ Eric Dickerson-era throwbacks the best (including Dickerson himself), but the Rams appear ready to keep tinkering with their uniforms.

