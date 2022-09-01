Rams to unveil Super Bowl LVI banner at SoFi Stadium before Bills game

The Los Angeles Rams won the Lombardi Trophy, they received their Super Bowl rings and now they’re getting one last thing to celebrate their championship season: a banner at SoFi Stadium.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff sent a letter to season ticket members on Thursday announcing that the team will unveil a Super Bowl banner next week, just before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener. It will hang from the canopy roof at SoFi Stadium above the 500 level seats on the south side of the building, and will remain there for “all future years.”

Those who attend the season opener against the Bills will get their own commemorative banner, a replica of the one that’s being unveiled at SoFi.

To close out our Championship celebration, we will reveal a Super Bowl Champions banner from SoFi Stadium’s iconic canopy roof above the 500 level on the south side. This banner will commemorate our historic Super Bowl LVI win at SoFi Stadium, a stadium you made a terrific home-field advantage throughout the year. The banner will hang at every Rams home game this season, hopefully well into January, as well as all future years. In addition, all fans in attendance will receive their own commemorative banner inspired by our Super Bowl Champions banner.

Additionally, Demoff announced that there’s already a banner hanging at SoFi Stadium. It’s a banner to recognize the franchise’s first Super Bowl win from the 1999 season when the Rams played in St. Louis.

In Week 13 when the Rams host the Seahawks, they’ll celebrate Coach Dick Vermeil getting into the Hall of Fame, as well as the 1999 team as a whole.

When you get to your seats on Thursday night, you will see one banner already lowered celebrating our organization’s first Super Bowl victory following the 1999 season. Later this year, during our Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks, we will celebrate newly enshrined Hall of Fame Coach Dick Vermeil and the 1999 team, with both Super Bowl banners proudly displayed.

Fans can read Demoff’s complete letter here, where he also mentions some plans for the Super Bowl celebrations before the Week 1 game against Buffalo. Andrew Whitworth will lead the festivities, with highlights from last season being displayed on the Infinity Screen above the field. There will also be an augmented reality experience “you will not want to miss.”

All this will take place in just one week when the season kicks off in Inglewood.

