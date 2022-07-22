Rams unveil massive SoFi Stadium-style rings from Super Bowl LVI win over Bengals

The Rams unveiled their championship rings from Super Bowl LVI on Thursday night. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl rings are finally here.

The Rams unveiled their championship rings from their win in Super Bowl LVI earlier this year on Thursday night, and it's a direct reminder of their home win at SoFi Stadium.

Details on details on details. 💍 pic.twitter.com/JpFVf6E5oS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

The outside of the rings look like a traditional championship ring. It includes the score from their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and the back side has final scores from all of their playoff games during the postseason run.

Upon closer look, however, the rings clearly resemble SoFi Stadium throughout the entire design. The outside has columns just like the stadium that include .23 carats of diamonds, referencing their point total. Then, the top of the ring actually pops off to reveal a full SoFi Stadium design mimicking the field layout from the Super Bowl.

The rings — which include about 20 carats of white diamonds in total, the most in the history of a sports championship ring — are undoubtedly some of the most unique in recent history.

SOME REALLY BIG RINGS. 💍 pic.twitter.com/T8pEj6m0WF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

"To be able to not only win the Super Bowl, but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true," Rams vice president Tony Pastoors said in a statement.