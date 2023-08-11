Rams unsure whether Stetson Bennett or Brett Rypien will start vs. Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams will take the field for their first preseason game on Saturday night, hosting the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. We know Matthew Stafford won’t be on the field, but we don’t yet know who the Rams will start at quarterback in this contest.

Sean McVay said on Thursday that he and the Rams are undecided on whether Stetson Bennett or Brett Rypien will get the start against the Chargers.

“We’re still working through that, so it’ll either be Stetson or Brett, so I can tell you that right now,” McVay said.

As for what will determine the decision, there are several things, including who else the Rams will play in this preseason opener.

“There’s a lot of layers. I think it’s exactly who are we going to play? We kind of have an idea, but we’re going to finalize that and I want to make sure I talk to our players about that first and then just kind of what are some of the things that we want to do? Those are the things that kind of go into it,” McVay added.

Bennett and Rypien were listed together with the second-team offense on the initial depth chart, indicating they’re neck and neck for the backup job behind Stafford. The preseason will be critical in determining who starts the season as QB2, and it could potentially decide whether Rypien makes the team at all.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire