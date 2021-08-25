Rams undecided on whether Johnny Hekker or Corey Bojorquez will be their punter

The Los Angeles Rams traded their longest-tenured position player this offseason when they dealt Michael Brockers to the Lions, but they may not be done parting ways with guys who have been with them a long time.

The team brought in punter Corey Bojorquez this offseason and there were immediate questions about whether Johnny Hekker’s job was in danger. As it turns out, he’s not a lock to make the 53-man roster. They could part with Hekker, who’s their longest-tenured player.

On a conference call with reporters Wednesday, general manager Les Snead said the team is still undecided on whether Hekker or Bojorquez will be the punter in Week 1.

Hekker is one of the best punters in the league, but there are two things working against him. For one, he’s the highest-paid punter in football, averaging $3.76 million per year. He has a $4.9 million cap hit this season, too, which is also the highest of any punter.

He’s signed through 2023, so there are still three years left on his five-year deal, but he wasn’t as sharp as he usually is last season, especially in the second half. He ranked 17th in yards per punt (45.6), 24th in net punting average (39.2) and tied for 10th-most in touchbacks with five. Yes, Hekker was third with 28 punts inside the 20, but too often, he wasn’t flipping the field like he often does.

Comparatively, Bojorquez was first in yards per punt (50.8) and fifth in net punt average (44.0) last season, but he only had 18 punts downed inside the 18 on 41 attempts, with seven touchbacks. Not a great ratio, to say the least.

It’s not an easy decision for the Rams to make because both punters are really good. But if the Rams can cut Hekker to save $3.75 million and only pay Bojorquez $1.02 million this year, they can save some money and still have a good option on special teams.

They have less than a week to pick a winner in this battle, but Hekker will be at an even greater disadvantage if he can’t come off the reserve/COVID-19 list before Saturday’s preseason finale against the Broncos.