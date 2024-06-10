Should Rams give UFL standout Hakeem Butler a shot this summer?

As talented as Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are, the Los Angeles Rams have been looking for additional help at wide receiver. They re-signed Demarcus Robinson and drafted Jordan Whittington, but more notably, they showed at least some level of interest in Mike Evans and Rome Odunze this offseason.

Though they didn’t many any splashes at wide receiver, there’s still time for the Rams to find another player who could contribute in 2024. One possibility is Hakeem Butler of the UFL.

Butler was named the UFL’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in receiving yards (652) with an average of 14.5 yards per catch. His five touchdown catches were second in the UFL, as well.

Though his Battlehawks lost to the Brahmas in the conference title game on Sunday, he still put together a strong performance with six catches for 59 yards, including a spectacular 28-yard reception that he hauled in with one hand.

If the Rams or another team were to sign Butler this offseason, it wouldn’t be his first shot in the NFL. Butler was actually a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2019 but never caught a pass in the league after also getting opportunities with the Panthers, Eagles and Steelers since 2020.

What makes Butler intriguing for the Rams is his play style. He’s 6-foot-5 and about 225 pounds, which would make him by far the team’s biggest wideout; Nacua and Kupp are both the tallest at 6-foot-2. He plays “above the rim,” so to speak, as evidenced by his leaping grab in the clip above.

Wade Phillips, the Brahmas head coach, was impressed by Butler’s play in Sunday’s game and had a great message for him afterwards. He told Butler he would talk to all of the people he knows in the NFL that he belongs in the league.

“I’m going to tell everyone in the NFL that I talk to (that) you need to be playing,” Phillips said. “You deserve it.”

"I'm going to tell everyone in the NFL that I talk to, you need to be playing."@XFLBrahmas' HC Wade Phillips shares a heartfelt moment with @410Keem pic.twitter.com/FpxBE7HULO — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

Butler would still have an uphill climb toward making a 53-man roster, but after the way he played in the UFL, he at least deserves a chance to compete for a spot in training camp and the preseason. The fact that he’s still competing and trying to make it in professional football shows he’s dedicated to the game.

The Rams could use a big red-zone threat like Butler to complement the styles of Kupp and Nacua. He’s far from a lock to contribute in 2024 but he’s worth a shot after playing so well in the UFL.

