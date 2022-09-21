Will Rams' Tyler Higbee be heavily targeted vs. Arizona?
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski explains why the Rams tight end will have a field day against the Cardinals in week 3.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn't agree with coach Brian Daboll's decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in the week he would not get much playing time against the Panthers on Sunday. ''I should be playing regardless,'' Golladay said, adding even teammates were confused by the decision.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Nathaniel Hackett blames his own dawdling as an unpolished play caller for Russell Wilson's slow start in Denver. The Broncos' rookie head coach vowed to clean up his game management miscues and call plays more quickly beginning Sunday night when the Broncos (1-1) host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making additional moves as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers
Healthy wide receivers are not easy to find in Tampa. The team’s first injury report of the week features five wide receivers who were limited in practice or out of action altogether. That group does not include Mike Evans, who is suspended for this week’s game against the Packers. Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin [more]
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage, and coach Brandon Staley called him “day-to-day” earlier Wednesday. The team’s practice report reveals Herbert went through a limited practice, participating in individual drills. That means backup Chase Daniel took first-team reps in team drills. Receiver Keenan Allen also was limited as he works his way back [more]
Takk McKinley’s stay on the Titans’ practice squad lasted all of five days. McKinley, who landed in Tennessee last week, is signing with the Rams’ 53-player roster, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The NFL’s personnel notice Wednesday shows the edge rusher terminated his contract with the Titans’ practice squad. The Falcons made McKinley a first-round [more]
Team USA will host the International Team this week in North Carolina.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Tom Brady played the Green Bay Packers seven times during his future Hall of Fame career. Here's a breakdown of each.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
What do you think of the three names on the wish list?
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
Which matchups can we take advantage of this week when setting our lineups? Let’s take a look at five of the best for Week 3.