Will Rams' Tyler Higbee be heavily targeted vs. Arizona?

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn't agree with coach Brian Daboll's decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in the week he would not get much playing time against the Panthers on Sunday. ''I should be playing regardless,'' Golladay said, adding even teammates were confused by the decision.