Rams’ Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris selected to NFLPA Rookie Premier class

The Los Angeles Rams had two players selected to the NFLPA Rookie Premier class this year. Wideout Tutu Atwell and tight end Jacob Harris were named to the 2021 class, which is an honor for both players.

Players are chosen based on their draft position and overall marketability in the NFL. Here’s how the NFLPA describes the selection process, per the official release.

Players are selected as part of the Rookie Premiere class primarily by Panini America based on position, college performance, draft status as well as projected overall demand and marketability. All these factors impact a rookie’s trading card value, even before they have played a down in a game.

Atwell isn’t all that surprising, considering he was a second-round pick and figures to be a dynamic playmaker in the NFL. However, Harris was a fourth-round pick and only has two years of college production under his belt, but he’s a highly athletic playmaker with an elite combination of size and speed.

It’s unclear how much either player will contribute in Year 1, but both could be starters a season or two down the line.