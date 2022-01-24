Rams trying to keep 49ers fans out of SoFi this week

The Rams hadn’t even assured their presence in the NFC Championship Game before making an announcement intended to keep 49ers fans from packing SoFi Stadium for the second time in three weeks.

Ticketmaster, the NFL’s ticketing site, posted that “public sales to the (NFC Championship) game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region. Residency will be based on credit card billing address at checkout.”

Sales to other areas will be canceled without notice and refunded, the site adds.

The Rams had to go to a silent count at home in Week 18 because the 49ers Faithful was so loud. It prompted Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, to beg Rams fans not to sell their tickets to Cardinals fans before the wild-card game at SoFi last Monday night.

The 49ers, though, have plenty of fans in the Los Angeles market, which the NFL abandoned for 20 years. The 49ers Faithful also travel well, with plenty of their fans in Arlington for the victory over the Cowboys last Sunday.

But the Rams are trying their hardest to prevent a 49ers takeover of SoFi.

As noted by Michael Nowels of the Mercury News, the Seahawks did something similar before the 2013 NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. The Seahawks banned sales to California residents to keep out the 49ers Faithful.

