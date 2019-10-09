Rams trying to cut out the big plays

Over the last two weeks, it appeared the Rams forgot how to play pass defense.

Now, they’re about to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the undefeated 49ers.

So cornerback Marcus Peters knows they have to tighten things up, and soon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I don’t think it’s just as far as the defensive backs,” Peters said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “It’s the defense, period. Just all of us, just harping on it, just how to play better defense overall. How do we get off on third downs. How we can create some more turnovers. And just how we eliminate the big balls.

“The big ball’s the thing that’s been occurring these last few weeks, and just eliminate it.”

The Rams only allowed one pass of 30 yards or more in their first three games (wins over the Panthers, Saints, and Browns). They also allowed only one touchdown pass.

Things changed quickly in the last two games, giving up 55 to the Buccaneers, and allowing eight touchdown passes the last two weeks (including 67- and 40-yarders).

“We just gotta just go back to fundamentals,” Peters said. “Everybody just do their job and line up and just play our ball.”

They may not have as much pressure this week against the run-heavy 49ers, but they do need to get back to form, and quickly.