Rams try to avert Christmas Day disaster by urging season-ticket holders to donate seats to charity

The Rams have had a disastrous season, and it’s going to get worse. Over the final six weeks, four games land in nationally-televised, standalone windows.

Only one (Week 17 against the Chargers) can be flexed. One game that can’t be consists of a Christmas Day visit from the Broncos.

The Rams fear a largely empty stadium for the game that will be televised by CBS. To minimize the number of vacant seats on Christmas Day, the Rams are trying to get season-ticket holders who would stay home to give the tickets to someone who would happily go.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams want those tickets to be donated to one of 28 eligible charities. Those who make the donation will be eligible to win prizes from various Rams sponsors.

As long as the prize isn’t more Rams tickets, this could work.

Also, the folks who get the free tickets will have to actually want to go to the Broncos-Rams game on Christmas Day. For most, that “gift” falls far closer to lump of coal than official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.

And for those of us watching that game on TV, we might be inclined to shoot our eyes out.

