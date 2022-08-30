How the Rams trimmed down to 53 players: 23 cuts, 3 injury designations and 1 suspension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Travin Howard
    Travin Howard
    American football linebacker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Logan Bruss
    American football player
  • Quentin Lake
    American football player (born 1999)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The NFL required every team to trim its roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, resulting in more than 600 players being waived. The Rams cut 23 players, which got them down from 80 players to 57.

To get under the limit, they placed three players on injury lists and another on the NFL’s suspended list. As a result, they’re now down to 53 players, which is the limit for the regular season.

Here’s how they got down to that number.

Cuts

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

  1. WR Landen Akers

  2. T A.J. Arcuri

  3. T Chandler Brewer

  4. DE Earnest Brown IV

  5. TE Roger Carter

  6. DB T.J. Carter

  7. DE T.J. Carter

  8. DT Elijah Garcia

  9. LB Chris Garrett

  10. DB Jake Gervase

  11. DB Grant Haley

  12. TE Jacob Harris

  13. LB Anthony Hines

  14. DB Daniel Isom

  15. G Jeremiah Kolone

  16. DB Duron Lowe

  17. TE Jared Pinkney

  18. T Max Pircher

  19. RB Trey Ragas

  20. G Jack Snyder

  21. DE Brayden Thomas

  22. WR Austin Trammell

  23. DE Benton Whitley

The most surprising cuts made by the Rams on Tuesday were Harris and Garrett. Both players were expected to make the team, especially given Daniel Hardy’s injury situation at outside linebacker.

But the Rams decided to cut both of them and will now likely attempt to re-sign Harris and Garrett to the practice squad, hoping they don’t get claimed by another team in waivers.

A good portion of the players waived by the Rams today were undrafted rookies, so that led to some less surprising moves by Los Angeles.

Placed on season-ending IR

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

  • G Logan Bruss

Because Bruss was placed on injured reserve before making the 53-man roster, he’ll be forced to miss the entire 2022 season. Sean McVay already said he was going to be out for the year, but this is confirmation. He’ll work his way back from a torn ACL and MCL, attempting to be ready for the 2023 season.

Placed on reserve/NFI list

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

  • LB Travin Howard

Howard has been on the non-football injury list since the start of camp after injuring his groin while working out before training camp. Howard will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season, and he is not entitled to his salary while on the NFI list.

Placed on reserve/PUP list

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • S Quentin Lake

Lake is dealing with a knee injury, which McVay called a “unique situation.” He isn’t sure when Lake will be back, but by being placed on the reserve/PUP list, he’ll miss at least the first four games of the year. After that, he can be activated and return to the field.

Placed on reserve/suspended list

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

  • NT Bobby Brown III

Brown was suspended six games for a PED violation this offseason. He was able to play in the preseason and participate in practice, but he’s officially on the suspended list now. He can return after the Rams have played six games.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

Recommended Stories