How the Rams trimmed down to 53 players: 23 cuts, 3 injury designations and 1 suspension
The NFL required every team to trim its roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, resulting in more than 600 players being waived. The Rams cut 23 players, which got them down from 80 players to 57.
To get under the limit, they placed three players on injury lists and another on the NFL’s suspended list. As a result, they’re now down to 53 players, which is the limit for the regular season.
Here’s how they got down to that number.
Cuts
Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
WR Landen Akers
T A.J. Arcuri
T Chandler Brewer
DE Earnest Brown IV
TE Roger Carter
DB T.J. Carter
DE T.J. Carter
DT Elijah Garcia
LB Chris Garrett
DB Jake Gervase
DB Grant Haley
TE Jacob Harris
LB Anthony Hines
DB Daniel Isom
G Jeremiah Kolone
DB Duron Lowe
TE Jared Pinkney
T Max Pircher
RB Trey Ragas
G Jack Snyder
DE Brayden Thomas
WR Austin Trammell
DE Benton Whitley
The most surprising cuts made by the Rams on Tuesday were Harris and Garrett. Both players were expected to make the team, especially given Daniel Hardy’s injury situation at outside linebacker.
But the Rams decided to cut both of them and will now likely attempt to re-sign Harris and Garrett to the practice squad, hoping they don’t get claimed by another team in waivers.
A good portion of the players waived by the Rams today were undrafted rookies, so that led to some less surprising moves by Los Angeles.
Placed on season-ending IR
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
G Logan Bruss
Because Bruss was placed on injured reserve before making the 53-man roster, he’ll be forced to miss the entire 2022 season. Sean McVay already said he was going to be out for the year, but this is confirmation. He’ll work his way back from a torn ACL and MCL, attempting to be ready for the 2023 season.
Placed on reserve/NFI list
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
LB Travin Howard
Howard has been on the non-football injury list since the start of camp after injuring his groin while working out before training camp. Howard will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season, and he is not entitled to his salary while on the NFI list.
Placed on reserve/PUP list
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
S Quentin Lake
Lake is dealing with a knee injury, which McVay called a “unique situation.” He isn’t sure when Lake will be back, but by being placed on the reserve/PUP list, he’ll miss at least the first four games of the year. After that, he can be activated and return to the field.
Placed on reserve/suspended list
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NT Bobby Brown III
Brown was suspended six games for a PED violation this offseason. He was able to play in the preseason and participate in practice, but he’s officially on the suspended list now. He can return after the Rams have played six games.