Rams trim roster by waiving five

With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts.

Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams.

By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the club’s punting competition. Dixon signed with the Rams in April. He’s replacing the team’s longtime punter Johnny Hekker, who was released in March and signed with the Panthers.

The team waiving Perez may also be a decent sign of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s potential availability. Dealing with an elbow issue, Stafford is fully participating in Rams practices this week. Stafford and backup John Wolford are not expected to play in Los Angeles’ two remaining preseason games. Third quarterback Bryce Perkins is slated to handle those duties.

All teams must be down to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

