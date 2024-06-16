Rams tried to trade up for Brock Bowers, then Byron Murphy

Most teams keep close to the vest the various different scenarios that might have played out in round one. The reason is simple. Teams don't want to undermine the guy they ultimately got.

The Rams have leaned all the way into the potential alternative scenarios, via their cooperation with The Pick is In, a 90-minute documentary regarding the 2024 draft.

Video from inside the Rams' draft house shows their efforts to try to trade up to No. 10 with the Jets. Rams G.M. Les Snead offered Jets G.M. Joe Douglas the 19th overall pick and a second-round selection, pick No. 52.

While the Jets were on the clock, Rams coach Sean McVay separately called Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell to confirm he wouldn't be inclined to trade back if O'Connell's guy (J.J. McCarthy) was there. (It's possible that the Vikings made the move from No. 11 to No. 10 because O'Connell became concerned by McVay's call that the Rams were thinking about jumping the Vikings in order to get McCarthy.)

After the Jets traded down to No. 11 with the Vikings, the Rams tried again to move up. Snead offered No. 19, 52, and a third-round pick (No. 99) for No. 11 and No. 185, in round six. Douglas declined.

The Rams kept trying, until the Raiders took tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick. (The Rams offered the 19th pick and the 52nd pick for No. 13 and No. 112 to Las Vegas. The Raiders stayed put.)

It became clear from the context that the Rams wanted Bowers. After the Raiders took Bowers, the Rams became focused on a potential Aaron Donald replacement, in the form of Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy.

That didn't last long, because Murphy went just three picks later. And coach Sean McVay correctly sensed that No. 16 — Seattle — was the floor for Murphy.

The Rams ultimately remained at No. 19 and took Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse. And while they were happy about it (because what else would they say?), the peek inside the draft room makes it clear that they wanted Bowers first and then Murphy, before settling for Verse.

Even without the candor from the Rams, we already knew that's how it goes on draft night. Teams have considered every scenario, and plenty of them plot for ways to get a guy they want, when they know he might not otherwise fall to them. For the Rams, neither of their top two targets did.