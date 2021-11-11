Rams tried to claim Josh Reynolds off waivers from Titans

Josh Reynolds was recently granted his release by the Tennessee Titans, putting him on waivers. While I spoke about the Los Angeles Rams potentially reuniting with Reynolds, they were beaten to the punch due to the Detroit Lions having the highest waiver priority.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Rams put in a waiver claim for Reynolds, attempting to add the wide receiver to their roster. However, the Lions held the top spot in the waiver order so they were granted their claim over other teams that tried to add Reynolds.

The #Rams placed a claim on Josh Reynolds, per source, looking to reunite with their former receiver. But Detroit, which is first on the wire, had dibs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2021

The Rams could use some depth at the wide receiver position, so it’s not a surprise to see them place a claim for the former fourth-round pick. Los Angeles is lacking options behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson, especially with Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris missing the rest of the season.

Reynolds spent four seasons with the Rams before joining the Titans this season. Given his previous experience with Sean McVay’s offense, a reunion would have made sense for both sides.

However, the Lions desperately need aid at wide receiver, with Reynolds rejoining Jared Goff in Detroit. Before Reynolds was claimed by the Lions, their two leading pass-catchers are D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson, neither of which play the wide receiver position.

Story continues

There’s a legitimate chance that Reynolds emerges as the No. 1 wideout on the Lions in the coming weeks, which could be a positive situation for him as he prepares to enter free agency again after this season. Seeing that the Rams missed out on Reynolds, I’d expect them to make a move at wide receiver sometime soon.

List