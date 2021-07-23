Rams tried to claim C Lamont Gaillard off waivers

Bookkeeping note: new Bengals C Lamont Gaillard was also claimed by both the Giants and Rams on waivers, but Cincy had higher waiver priority. Teams are mining for depth with camps back upon us. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 23, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams plan to start Austin Corbett at center this season, but they might be on the lookout for help at the position. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Rams attempted to claim center Lamont Gaillard, but the Bengals also claimed him and were higher on the waiver list.

The Giants attempted to claim Gaillard, as well, which shows he was a fairly hot commodity on the waiver wire.

It was the Arizona Cardinals who cut Gaillard this week, which allowed him to hit waivers. He was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and was active for 13 games with the Cardinals last season, making two starts.

For the Rams, Brian Allen is expected to be the backup to Corbett, though Coleman Shelton could also factor into the mix as a reserve center. If they were to claim Gaillard, it would’ve added some competition to the offensive line group.