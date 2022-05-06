Rams’ travel schedule in 2022 is much easier than in recent years

In each of Sean McVay’s first five years as head coach, the Los Angeles Rams have had one of the worst travel schedules in the NFL. When looking at the miles traveled by each team, the Rams have been in the top six every year since 2017. It’s what comes with the territory of being a West Coast team.

The Rams’ travel schedule won’t be nearly as bad this coming season. According to Bill Speros, as shared by Adam Schefter, the Rams will travel 17,204 miles in 2022. That ranks 16th in the NFL, so they’re right in the middle of the pack. Incredibly, the Steelers will only travel 6,442 miles and won’t leave the Eastern Time Zone.

With the full NFL schedule being released Thursday night, here is a look at the teams that will travel the most miles and the most time zones this season, via @billsperos. The Steelers will travel the fewest miles and not leave the eastern time zone all season. pic.twitter.com/MAzxijyYAC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2022

The Seahawks will travel the most miles (29,446), followed by the Broncos (27,398), Jaguars (25,534), Dolphins (25,178), Saints (24,976) and Buccaneers (23,764). It’s no coincidence that all of those teams will play international games next season, which is part of the reason for their uptick in miles traveled.

The Rams’ longest trips will be to Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Green Bay. Their other road opponents are the three NFC West teams, as well as the Chiefs and Chargers. If anything, the Rams have an edge over their opponents travel-wise because the Bills, Panthers and Falcons will all have to travel cross-country to face the Rams in 2022.

Below are the number of miles the Rams have traveled in each of the last five years.