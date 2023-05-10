Rams will travel over 26,000 miles in 2023, 4th-most of any team

Being a West Coast team, the Los Angeles Rams often rack up frequent-flyer miles each year. Most of the teams in the NFL are located in the Central or Eastern time zones, which means the Rams do a lot of traveling when they head out on the road.

This year will be no different.

According to Bill Speros of Bookies.com, the Rams will travel the fourth-most miles of any team in the NFL this season. Their total mileage estimation is 26,332, more than every team besides the Seahawks (31,600), 49ers (29,958) and Dolphins (27,110). The Dolphins will play an international game in Germany, so that’s the reason for their high mileage total, but the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers are all staying stateside throughout the 2023 season.

The Rams’ travel schedule will take them across 34 time zones, too, which is tied for the third-most in the NFL. Only the Seahawks and 49ers will travel across more time zones than the Rams.

How far is your @NFL team going to travel this season? Here's the rundown — from the @Seahawks to the @Bengals and all 30 teams in between https://t.co/KwyrUMqpQw pic.twitter.com/UMHHNoQprF — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 10, 2023

In addition to three road games against their NFC West foes, the Rams will also face the Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Ravens, Bengals and Colts on the road. Ideally, they’d get the Giants and Ravens games in back-to-back weeks, therefore allowing them to stay out east rather than traveling back and forth.

The Rams have requested to have road games in similar areas played in back-to-back weeks before, so perhaps they’ll ask for the same this year.

We’ll soon find out the layout of the Rams’ schedule when it’s released on Thursday night.

More Latest Rams news!

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire