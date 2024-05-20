Rams will travel 6th-most miles of any NFL team in 2024

As a West Coast team, the Los Angeles Rams often get the short end of the stick when it comes to travel. With most of the teams in the NFL located in the Central and Eastern time zones, the Rams make multiple cross-country flights each year.

Next season won’t be any different.

According to Bill Speros of Bookies.com, the Rams will travel the sixth-most miles of any team in the NFL in 2024. They’ll travel 24,263 miles across 26 time zones next season, with an average trip of 3,032.87 miles roundtrip.

Their longest trip is to Foxborough in Week 11 for a game against the Patriots, which is 5,179 miles roundtrip. The Rams’ Week 16 road game against the Jets isn’t far behind, spanning 4,899 miles roundtrip.

A listing of the miles that each NFL team will travel this season, via @billsperos. The Chargers will travel more miles than any NFL team, and the Commanders will travel the fewest. pic.twitter.com/TC1xm8VlcD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2024

What’s working in the Rams’ favor is that they don’t have three consecutive road games at any point in the season, with just two instances where they’ll play two straight games away from home: Weeks 1 and 2 at Detroit and Arizona, and Weeks 15 and 16 at San Francisco and the Jets.

The Rams had the fourth-most travel miles in the NFL last season but they were 16th in that category in 2022. In 2021, they also traveled the fourth-most miles of any team.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire