Rams training camp preview: QB room to keep the status quo?

Even though they knew Matthew Stafford would be their full-time starter at quarterback last season, the Los Angeles Rams still carried three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. That’s not even something they did with Jared Goff in 2020.

But it was more about the players behind Stafford than it was about the star they acquired from the Lions. John Wolford and Bryce Perkins were both too valuable to cut and lose to the waiver wire, so they kept three quarterbacks on the roster.

Will they do the same in 2022? With training camp approaching, we’re previewing each position group, starting with the quarterbacks. Stafford is back as the starter, but the backup spot is still up for grabs.

Roster locks

Matthew Stafford

This really needs no explanation. Stafford is going to be the Rams’ starting quarterback for several more years after signing an extension this offseason, a firm commitment from the team in the form of $160 million.

Stafford is coming off a great first season with the Rams, not only leading them to the Super Bowl, but putting up solid numbers individually: 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

There is no doubt whatsoever about who will lead this team for the next four-plus years.

Likely to make it

John Wolford

While I fully believe Wolford will be Stafford’s backup, I can’t call him a lock right now. The Rams tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent, which means he’ll make $895,000. That’s not a huge commitment, and the move really was a no-brainer.

But he could face some competition from Bryce Perkins, who stuck on the 53-man roster last season, to the surprise of some. If Perkins continues to develop the way the Rams have seen him improve, he could unseat Wolford.

On the bubble

Bryce Perkins

Perkins spent his first season on the Rams’ practice squad in 2020 before making the 53-man roster last year. They didn’t need to carry three quarterbacks, but they clearly like his potential so much that they didn’t want to risk losing him to another team on the waiver wire.

He’ll be on the bubble again this year, but the competition might be even closer between him and Wolford.

Projected depth chart

Starter : Stafford

Backups: Wolford, Perkins

Ultimately, I think the Rams could wind up keeping three quarterbacks again. It’s not a necessity, but both Wolford and Perkins provide value, making it a good problem to have.

If they feel too strongly about a player at another position that they have to cut one of their backup quarterbacks, I think Perkins would be the one to go.

