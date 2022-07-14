Rams training camp preview: Plenty to sort out at WR

The Rams have always made the wide receiver position a high priority under Sean McVay, bringing in players such as Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Odell Beckham Jr. over the years.

This offseason, they signed Allen Robinson and traded away Woods, shuffling the group ahead of the 2022 campaign. Robinson joins Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson as a starter, but the rest of the depth chart has some sorting out to do.

Let’s take a look at the receivers leading into training camp.

Roster locks

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cooper Kupp

Allen Robinson

Van Jefferson

All three of these players are going to make the team, even if Odell Beckham Jr. signs at some point before the regular season. They’re locked in as the starters, too, with Kupp and Robinson playing almost every snap and Jefferson operating in three-receiver sets – which are the base for the Rams.

This is a change from last season when Robert Woods was the No. 2 receiver next to Kupp, with Jefferson being the third option.

Likely to make it

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Tutu Atwell

Ben Skowronek

Brandon Powell

Jacob Harris

You would like to think Atwell, a 2021 second-round pick, is a lock to make the team, but I just can’t go that far. He’s still almost certain to be on the 53-man roster, but it’s not guaranteed right now.

The same goes for Skowronek, who was the No. 4 receiver last season and had an up-and-down rookie year filled with drops.

After re-signing this offseason, Powell will likely be the Rams’ return specialist again. He won’t do much on offense, though.

Harris is a receiver-tight end hybrid, but Sean McVay said last year that he’s focusing on playing wideout, so we grouped him in here.

On the bubble

John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

Warren Jackson

J.J. Koski

Landen Akers

Lance McCutcheon

It’s entirely possible the Rams will carry only seven receivers to start the year, which would leave all four of these players off the roster. Jackson is a bigger receiver, but not one who has great speed. Koski and Akers were both active at points last season, but their experience is limited.

McCutcheon, an undrafted rookie, is the wild card here.

Battle to watch: Atwell vs. Skowronek

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t a battle for a roster spot, but it could be for the No. 4 role behind the three starters, which definitely carries value. They’re completely different players, however. Atwell is more of a gadget player who can take handoffs, screens and short passes and turn them into big gains – potentially.

Skowronek is a possession receiver who can still make plays downfield, but he’s not going to be someone who strikes much fear into defenders.

Potential sleeper: Lance McCutcheon

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

McCutcheon is definitely a player to watch this summer as he tries to earn a roster spot. There’s room for him if the Rams carry eight receivers, and he could leapfrog the likes of Akers, Koski and Jackson.

He’s 6-foot-3, 202 pounds out of Montana State, excelling in jump-ball scenarios and contested catches. He has decent speed for his size, too, bringing an intriguing skill set to the table.

Projected depth chart

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Starters : Kupp, Robinson, Jefferson

Backups : Skowronek, Atwell

Reserves: Powell, Harris

Ultimately, I think the Rams will keep seven receivers – for now. They could elevate a player or two from the practice squad throughout the season, and Beckham is still out there to be signed, but seven feels like the right number – especially if they only carry three tight ends and use Harris at both spots.

