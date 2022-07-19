Rams training camp preview: No concerns about LBs in 2022

The Rams made a big splash this offseason by signing Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal worth $50 million. It’s their first major move at inside linebacker in a long time, and it came one year after the team drafted Ernest Jones in the third round.

Wagner and Jones make for an intriguing tandem on the second level of the defense, leaving very few concerns about this position group – a stark contrast to last year and even the year before.

Here’s a look at where the linebacker group stands heading into this season.

Roster locks

Bobby Wagner

Ernest Jones

There’s no debate here. Wagner and Jones are the only two roster locks at linebacker, and they’ll be the only two guys who play a good portion of the snaps at this position. How the Rams utilize these two studs remains to be seen, but Wagner and Jones are both capable of playing every snap in each game.

Expect to see them blitzing a bunch this season and lining up both off the ball and on the edge.

Likely to make it

Travin Howard

Howard was actually waived by the Rams this offseason, right before they got a deal done with Cooper Kupp. But his unemployment didn’t last long because the Rams brought him back after moving money around with Kupp’s deal.

It hasn’t yet been revealed how much Howard is getting on his new contract, but it’s probably close to what he was going to make on the restricted free agent tender ($2.54 million). Regardless, he should be on the team come September.

On the bubble

Christian Rozeboom

Anthony Hines

Jake Hummel

There are three other linebackers who will be battling for a spot on the roster – a spot that may not even be available if the Rams keep Wagner, Jones and Howard. Rozeboom played nine games with the Rams last season, all on special teams, so he could make the 53-man roster for his special teams value alone.

Hines and Hummel have a steeper climb to making the team. Hummel is an undrafted rookie and Hines was signed to a reserve/futures contract this offseason. It’ll be tough for either player to earn a roster spot.

Battle to watch: Howard vs. Rozeboom

While I strongly believe Howard will be on the 53-man roster, if anyone’s going to push him for a spot, it’s going to be Rozeboom. Howard still has the advantage and should be able to hold off Rozeboom, but it’s certainly a camp competition to watch this summer.

Projected depth chart

Starters : Wagner, Jones

Backup: Howard

For a team that hasn’t necessarily prioritized the inside linebacker position much over the last five years, it’s hard to see them keeping more than three this season. They’re going to use Wagner and Jones, and possibly Howard in the event of injury or when one of the two starters needs a rest.

There really isn’t much need for a fourth linebacker besides for special teams.

