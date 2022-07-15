Rams training camp preview: Who will emerge as TE2?

Tight end isn’t exactly a heavily featured position within the Rams’ offense. Tyler Higbee has done an excellent job as the starter, but he’s never had more than 800 yards in a season or been targeted more than 89 times.

That doesn’t mean it’s not an important position, however. It’s a key spot when it comes to not only moving the chains, but blocking in the running game and helping in pass protection.

Even though Higbee will play most of the snaps, there’s still room for a No. 2 tight end to contribute, as we saw at the end of last season and into the playoffs. So let’s take a look at what the Rams have at tight end heading into training camp.

Roster locks

Tyler Higbee

Yep, only Higbee is a lock to make the team. Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins look like they’ll be on the 53-man roster, but I can’t say with 100% certainty that they’ll both make the team.

Higbee took on even more snaps last season after Gerald Everett left in free agency, and after the Rams made no meaningful additions at the position this offseason, he’ll still be the go-to guy for Matthew Stafford at tight end.

Likely to make it

Kendall Blanton

Brycen Hopkins

Really, this could be titled “highly likely to make it,” simply because the Rams don’t have any other great options to back up Higbee. Both Blanton and Hopkins stepped up last season after Johnny Mundt went down, and they each played pivotal roles in the postseason – including in the Super Bowl.

Where they both must improve is as blockers. Hopkins has gotten better in that area, but they’re both better receivers than they are blockers. For a No. 2 tight end, being able to support in pass protection and in the running game is critical.

On the bubble

Kyle Markway

Jamal Pettigrew

Roger Carter

Jared Pinkney

It’ll take a strong camp performance for any of these four players to make the final roster. The Rams can easily get by with only three tight ends, especially knowing how infrequently they use packages with two tight ends on the field together.

They also have Jacob Harris, who I listed with the wide receivers. He can play some tight end if needed, which would give the Rams a fourth TE on the depth chart in emergency situations.

Battle to watch: Blanton vs. Hopkins

Neither Blanton nor Hopkins has a definitive edge to be the No. 2 tight end this season. There wasn’t even a clear-cut No. 2 last season when they took over for Mundt. Both played in the postseason, and while Blanton got most of the work, Hopkins actually played more in the Super Bowl than his teammate.

In all likelihood, both players will get opportunities to play on offense, even if Higbee stays healthy all season. So it may not matter much which one has the better training camp and preseason.

Projected depth chart

Starter : Higbee

Backups: Blanton, Hopkins

As I said before, three tight ends will be enough for the Rams this year. Higbee is going to play most of the snaps, and McVay has a strong preference for 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs), so it’s not often that two tight ends are on the field together.

Keeping four tight ends is possible, but I think three is much more likely, especially if Harris makes it as a receiver.

