Rams training camp preview: D-line is a strength, but concerns about depth

The Rams have the best defensive lineman in the NFL leading the group, with that player being Aaron Donald, of course. Him alone makes Los Angeles’ D-line a major strength of the team, but Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson are two quality players, too.

The problem with the Rams’ defensive line isn’t the starting group, but the depth behind them. That’s where there are at least some mild concerns heading into the 2022 season after losing Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency.

Here’s a preview of the defensive line with camp coming up.

Roster locks

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald

Greg Gaines

A’Shawn Robinson

The Rams know who their starters will be up front, but they don’t know exactly who will back them up. That leaves Donald, Gaines and Robinson as the only locks to make the team, unlike last year when they had four players they could count on along the defensive line: those three plus Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Likely to make it

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Bobby Brown III

Michael Hoecht

Brown and Hoecht should make the team, though they still have work to do in order to make that happen. Brown can play multiple positions, including defensive end like Hoecht, but he needs to play with better power and develop a wider range of pass-rush moves.

Hoecht plays with great effort and was usually the first defensive linemen to get opportunities after the starters last season, but he still has to keep improving.

On the bubble

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Copeland

Earnest Brown IV

Jonah Williams

Elijah Garcia

The Rams could keep anywhere from five to seven defensive linemen this season, so either way, the four players in this group have work to do. Brown spent last season on the practice squad as a fifth-round rookie, so the Rams are expecting him to take a step forward.

Copeland probably has the best shot of any player in this group, and I think he’ll make the 53-man roster despite being on the bubble right now.

Story continues

Battle to watch: Bobby Brown III vs. Michael Hoecht

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Brown and Hoecht could be battling for the spot immediately behind the three starters. Brown is more of a defensive tackle, whereas Hoecht should mostly play defensive end, but the Rams’ defensive line is so versatile and interchangeable that it doesn’t matter much where they play.

Brown is someone the Rams really need to step up after taking him in the fourth round last year.

Projected depth chart

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Starters : Donald, Gaines, Robinson

Backups: Bobby Brown, Hoecht, Copeland

Six seems like the right number of defensive linemen for the Rams this year. It’s a top-heavy group, however, with Donald, Gaines and Robinson likely to play most of the snaps. Unfortunately, the Rams can’t rely too heavily on those three, given the position they play; it’s not the same as a safety or wide receiver playing every snap.

The defensive line is a demanding position that requires players to take a breather throughout games, which makes it so critical to have quality depth. The Rams don’t appear to have that right now, but with the way they develop their young linemen, Brown, Hoecht or Copeland could stand out in 2022.

1

1